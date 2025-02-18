KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH)

After the suicide of a Nepali student at KIIT led to protests and a video of controversial remarks by university staff went viral, an official has apologized, claiming the comments were in defense of India against accusations of corruption.
 

KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 8:16 PM IST

The recent death of a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, led to intense protests across the campus. The situation escalated when videos surfaced showing university staff clashing with protesters. After massive outrage and backlash over the university staff's remarks, Jayanti Nath, Additional Director, Girls' Hostel & Student Affairs Member-ARC at KIIT  has apologized.

Also read: Nepal girl's death: Odisha govt forms high-level committee to investigate suicide at KIIT

Apology after outcry

Following the backlash, Jayanti Nath, the joint director of girls' hostel and student affairs, issued a public apology. In the video, Nath expressed regret for her insensitive remarks but explained that they were a response to alleged criticisms of India, which had been labeled as “corrupt” and “poor.”

In one of the clips that went viral earlier, university officials could be heard making disparaging remarks about Nepal and its students. In the video, a female official was heard stating, “We are feeding and teaching over 40,000 students for free," while another staff member exclaimed, "That is more than your country’s budget." These comments quickly gained traction online, triggering widespread criticism.

 

Also read: KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Former CEC Rajiv Kumar bids farewell to ECI, describes it as 'place of worship of democracy'

Former CEC Rajiv Kumar bids farewell to Election Commission of India

Nepal girl's death: Odisha govt forms high-level committee to investigate suicide at KIIT dmn

Nepal girl's death: Odisha govt forms high-level committee to investigate suicide at KIIT

The future of Indian naval aviation: Powering maritime dominance with Next-Gen technology ddr

The future of Indian naval aviation: Powering maritime dominance with Next-Gen technology

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis asks cyber cell to contact Wikipedia over "objectionable content" on Sambhaji Maharaj dmn

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis asks cyber cell to contact Wikipedia over "objectionable content" on Sambhaji Maharaj

Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish government over Bihar's rising crime: '200 rounds fired daily' ddr

Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish government over Bihar's rising crime: '200 rounds fired daily'

Recent Stories

WWE: Brock Lesnar's net worth 2024 vs 2025 compared amid Janel Grant case dmn

WWE: Brock Lesnar's net worth 2024 vs 2025 compared amid Janel Grant case

Was Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban too lenient? WADA responds snt

Was Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban too lenient? WADA responds

football Are Manchester United players losing faith in Ruben Amorim amid continued struggles? snt

Are Manchester United players losing faith in Ruben Amorim amid continued struggles?

Former CEC Rajiv Kumar bids farewell to ECI, describes it as 'place of worship of democracy'

Former CEC Rajiv Kumar bids farewell to Election Commission of India

Solana Sinks As Token Unlock, Meme Coin Fallout Fuel Sell-Off: Retail’s Buying The Dip

Solana Sinks As Token Unlock, Meme Coin Fallout Fuel Sell-Off: Retail’s Buying The Dip

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon