KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH)

After the suicide of a Nepali student at KIIT led to protests and a video of controversial remarks by university staff went viral, an official has apologized, claiming the comments were in defense of India against accusations of corruption.

The recent death of a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, led to intense protests across the campus. The situation escalated when videos surfaced showing university staff clashing with protesters. After massive outrage and backlash over the university staff's remarks, Jayanti Nath, Additional Director, Girls' Hostel & Student Affairs Member-ARC at KIIT has apologized.

Also read: Nepal girl's death: Odisha govt forms high-level committee to investigate suicide at KIIT

Apology after outcry

Following the backlash, Jayanti Nath, the joint director of girls' hostel and student affairs, issued a public apology. In the video, Nath expressed regret for her insensitive remarks but explained that they were a response to alleged criticisms of India, which had been labeled as “corrupt” and “poor.”

In one of the clips that went viral earlier, university officials could be heard making disparaging remarks about Nepal and its students. In the video, a female official was heard stating, “We are feeding and teaching over 40,000 students for free," while another staff member exclaimed, "That is more than your country’s budget." These comments quickly gained traction online, triggering widespread criticism.

Also read: KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

Latest Videos