'Kim Kardashian is a Christian' reacts Kanye West on his ex-wife and Pete's 'fireplace sex' statement

Kanye West continues to express his opinions despite having his Instagram account blocked due to his divisive posts. He recently went on a tirade against several individuals, including ex-Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and her mother Kris Jenner. As the rapper just made an appearance on the podcast Drink Champs, which N.O.R.E hosts.

Kanye addressed several things in his podcast interview, including one of Kim's recent revelations on The Kardashians' fourth episode. West, who has already been in the middle of controversy following the backlash he received for his anti-semitic posts, talked about Kim being a Christian and still making such revelations on the show. The rapper at one point also went after The Daily Show host Trevor Noah for coming in support of Kim earlier this year when the rapper went on an online attack against her claiming she wasn't letting his see their kids.

On the fourth episode of The Kardashians Season 2, Kim was recently overheard telling her grandmother MJ that she and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson had sex in front of the fireplace in her honour. Even though the information quickly gained popularity on social media, Kanye responded to it strongly in his podcast interview, as reported by TMZ. He added, "Kim is a believer. Pete Davidson and Kim had sex by the fireplace to honour their grandma, according to TMZ, which I just watched yesterday. Jewish Zionists, who are concerned about that life, are the ones who are advising this Christian mother with four Black children to spread that message through the media."

The rapper went on to say that he has no celebrity friends and that no one supported him when he went public with his allegations that the Kardashians "kidnapped" his daughter, Chicago West and failed to provide him the address to her birthday party. He also accused the family of "black mirroring" him.

After sporting a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, Kanye recently become embroiled in the White Lives Matter issue as well.