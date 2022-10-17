Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    House of The Dragon review: Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9

    The latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ is out! The show’s ninth episode is the one that is filled with unpredictability, tension and panic. It leaves the viewers guessing who could be burnt to cinders or whose head could be cut off.

    House of The Dragon review Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9
    Come Monday and the makers of ‘House of the Dragon’, which airs on Disney + Hotstar, release a new episode. As the ninth episode has made it to the screens of the viewers, it shows how ‘House of The Dragon’ has descended into chaos after the King’s gone.

    Any show which is even remotely related to ‘Game of Thrones’ can never be peaceful for the viewers – The storyline, as it evolves, comes with a series of betrayals, the insidiousness of humanity and poison.

    House of the Dragon’s new episode has everything else but specific awe and shock, similar to the beheading of Ned Stark. Episode 9 is filled to the brim with a lot of tension, panic and of course, unpredictability. It leaves the viewers guessing about who will be beheaded next or who could be burnt to cinders.

    The latest episode continues showing how House of The Dragon has come fallen into chaos after the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Otto Hightower, Viserys’s former close friend and Hand of The King, doesn’t waste time in expressing his grief; he has other matters at hand to worry about, such as making plans to kill Rhaenyra (Emma D’arcy), daughter of Viserys, who is not the heir to the throne. He is also busy imprisoning everyone who won’t swear fealty.

    The episode further shows Ser Criston as a schemer, revealing his murderous side as he eliminates Lord Beesbury in the council. Beesbury expresses his spluttering displeasure as he is appalled at the plans to seize the throne.

    Interestingly, the two key characters, Rhaenyra and Daemon, are shown suspiciously absent in episode 9. Moving forward, the episode shows Alicent Hightower trying to locate her depraved son Aegon to make him the king while attempting to save her former best friend from being butchered by her father.

    Moving forward, Alicient, who anchors this episode, finally reveals that she has been a pawn in Otto Hightower’s plans. It seems that it is something that she is possibly regretting. House of the Dragon Episode 9 is filled with gripping and riveting moments. It creates curiosity among the audience to see who eventually lives on or dies in the finale episode.

