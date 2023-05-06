Kichcha Sudeep’s friend Ramesh Kitty arrested for sending him threat letter, also to leak his private videos

Bengaluru Police arrested director Ramesh Kitty, a close friend of actor Kichcha Sudeep in a case related to a threat letter that the latter received last month. According to reports, Sudeep received a threat letter on April 5. The letter said that it would leak his private videos on social media.

The actor filed an FIR. The Kannada actor’s manager received the threat letter, and allegedly contained derogatory language. Sudeep reacting to the letter, said, “Yes, I have received a threat letter, and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in tough times.”

Also Read: Rajinikanth Vs Sivakarthikeyan: Is Maaveeran releasing with Jailer? Here's what we know

What is the arrest about?

Kitty is the president of Sudeep Charitable Trust. As per reports, there had been some misunderstanding between Kitty and Sudeep related to the trust. Kitty had made allegations of being cheated of 2 crores rupees by Sudeep after Kitty invested in the trust. In spite of the director’s arrest, the police are wary that more people are involved, and say that an investigation is underway.

Other theories

The threat letter also came after Sudeep announced his support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by joining the party and promising to campaign with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The letter may have to do something with that.

Also Read: When Subhashree Ganguly revealed her accidental pregnancy; here's what she said

Sudeep’s upcoming films projects

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep has signed three films. However, the names of the projects have not been announced by him yet. He promised to reveal the details of one of his upcoming projects on June 1.