Rajinikanth Vs Sivakarthikeyan: Is Maaveeran releasing with Jailer? Here's what we know

Sivakarthikeyan Maaveeran's was supposed to be released on August 11. However, that date has been moved again. According to reports, the decision to change the release date has been made to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer.

The filmmakers took to Twitter to reveal a new poster and announce a new release date for the film. For those who are unaware, the film's release date was just released, along with an action-packed behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. Maaveeran was slated to come out on August 11.

However, following the announcement of Rajinikanth's Jailer release date on the same day, the Maaveeran crew has shared a fresh release.

According to sources, Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran has been postponed to avoid a box office clash with Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer. It should be emphasised that Maveeran has a Rajinikanth link, therefore Sivakarthikeyan has no desire to battle with him. Yes, the title of this film is a reference to Rajinikanth's 1986 film of the same name. In fact, his savage appearance is reminiscent of Rajinikanth's in Thalapathi.

Maveeran is said to be a high-octane action picture with political satire sprinkled throughout. Bharath Sankar created the music for the film, while Philomin Raj edited it and Vidhu Ayyanna shot the footage. Aditi Shankar, the filmmaker's daughter, Arun Viswa produces the film under the label Shanthi Talkies. The movie will also be released in Telugu as Mahaveerudu.

Rajinikanth's Jailer with director Nelson Dilipkumar is one of the most awaited films. A few days ago, the teaser was released and received a momentous response from the audience. The film features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project.