Kiccha Sudeep remembers his mother's last moments, says 'Wanted to call her but...'

Saroja Sanjeev, the mother of actor Kiccha Sudeep, died on October 20 in Bengaluru. In a poignant message, he remembered her and described her final moments. Saroja Sanjeev was 86 years old.

Kichcha Sudeepa spoke openly about his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, and the events that led up to her tragic death. The actor stated that he is having difficulty accepting death and hinted at remorse that would last the rest of his life. The actor claimed that his mother sent him a good morning note daily. The last time she did so was on October 18, one of the few times Sudeepa did not have the opportunity to respond to her.



In his emotional post about X, he described her as the most impartial, caring, and forgiving person he knew. He also remembered her final moments and how he couldn't see her for the last time when she was still awake. He stated that he was filming the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 11 when he learnt of his mother's illness.

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha's celebration

My mother , the most unbiased, loving, forgiving, caring, and giving, in my life was valued , celebrated, and will always be cherished.

*Valued... because she was my true god next to me in the form of a human.

*Celeberated... because she was my festival. My teacher. My true… pic.twitter.com/UTU9mEq944 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 21, 2024

Her final rites took place yesterday at her residence. In his post on X, he wrote, "I have no words to express the pain i feel right now, I'm unable to accept the Void nor come to terms with what has happened. Everything changed in 24 hours (sic)."

He remembered that his mother was always the first to greet him in the morning. Sudeep stated that he was filming Bigg Boss Kannada 11 and couldn't send a good morning SMS because he hadn't received one from her. He also stated that by the time he completed shooting and headed to the hospital, she was on a ventilator.

"I rushed to the hospital after the Saturday's episode shoot, and my mother was put on to a ventilator minutes before I reached. I couldn't see my mother while she was still conscious. She did put up a fight before she gave in on Sunday early morning. Everything,,,,, just about everything changed in just a few hours (sic)," he wrote.

Also Read: Did Anushka Sharma skip Karwa Chauth fasting? Here's what we know

Sudeep expressed his pain and shock at losing his mother. He said that it would take some time to accept reality.

He wrote, "I don't know how to undo this. I don't know how to accept this reality, that has hit us. My mother, the one who gave such a tight hug before I left for the shoot, was no more within the next few hours. It's a hard-hitting truth that will take its own time to penetrate into our minds and hearts (sic)."

Latest Videos