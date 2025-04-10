Business

Virat Kohli's Instagram strategy: 10 must-know branding secrets

Image credits: ANI

1. Visual Consistency

Virat Kohli maintains a clean, high-quality aesthetic across all posts.

Image credits: Virat Kohli/Instagram

2. Personal Meets Professional

Blends cricketing milestones with personal moments to stay relatable.

Image credits: Virat Kohli/Instagram

3. Fitness First

Virat Kohli's regular workout updates reinforce his image as a fitness icon.

Image credits: Virat Kohli/Instagram

4. Strong Brand Partnerships

Collaborations with top brands are seamlessly integrated, not pushy.

Image credits: ANI

5. Family Guy Vibes

Heartwarming moments with Anushka and Vamika build emotional connect.

Image credits: instagram

6. Controlled Messaging

Speaks only when needed — less noise, more impact.

Image credits: Getty

7. Global Appeal

Captions and content resonate with both Indian and global audiences.

Image credits: Pinterest

8. Strategic Story Highlights

Well-organized highlights showcase key brand pillars: cricket, fitness, family.

Image credits: Getty

9. Engagement Goldmine

High interaction rates thanks to authentic, well-timed posts.

Image credits: Virat Kohli/Instagram

10. Brand Kohli in Action

Virat Kohli's feed reflects a fine balance of athlete, entrepreneur, and icon.

Image credits: Virat Kohli/Instagram

