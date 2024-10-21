Did Anushka Sharma skip Karwa Chauth fasting? Here's what we know

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma skipped the Karwa Chauth celebrations and attended a kirtan in Mumbai instead. Several viral videos revealed that Anushka was in Mumbai with Virat and appeared to be attending an American vocalist, Krishna Das's kirtan.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reunited on Karwa Chauth 2024 in Mumbai. However, it seems like they were not observing the Karwa Chauth fast. Instead, Virat and Anushka reportedly attended a puja in Mumbai. Several viral videos revealed Anushka was in Mumbai with Virat and appeared to be attending a Krishna Das Kirtan in the city. The actress wore a white outfit, while Virat looked comfortable in a casual outfit.

In videos, Anushka and Virat were seen surrendering to the aura and energies of the room. In one of the videos, Anushka was also seen singing along to the kirtans that were being sung at the venue. Watch the videos below:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at Krishna Das Kirtan in Mumbai 🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/IeuwbPue0g — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 21, 2024

It comes as a sweet surprise that Anushka Sharma is in the country secretly supporting Virat as he and India's team play a test series against New Zealand. We wouldn’t be surprised if she were also attending the matches.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at Krishna Das Kirtan in Mumbai 🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/fzuTNpHrjV — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 21, 2024

The actress is speculated to have shifted to London with the couple’s kids—daughter Vamika and son Akaay. Although the couple has not commented on the rumours, fans have noticed that they get to see less of Anushka Sharma, especially after she was pregnant with her son.

The way Virat is enjoying the Kirtan, he has totally lost in this moment 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/mVdnsWNxxy — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 21, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie is set to mark her comeback to the screen. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix. However, its release date has not been announced as of now.

