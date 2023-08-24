Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiara Advani's struggle to name four South Indian states in an old video goes VIRAL

    Rana Daggubati quizzed Satyaprem Ki Katha star and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani whether she knows the names of four South Indian states and respective languages that are fluently spoken there. Her struggle to name four South Indian states went VIRAL on social media.

    Kiara Advani's struggle to name four South Indian states in an old video goes VIRAL vma
    An old video of Kiara Advani and Ram Charan's guest appearance on Rana Daggubati's chat show is going massively viral on Reddit. Kiara and Ram have worked together in the 2019 Telugu action drama Vinaya Vidheya Rama. During their appearance on the show, Rana tests Kiara's general knowledge about South India since she has worked in a couple of movies down South. In the video shared on Reddit, Rana tells Ram, "There were quite a few actresses when they arrived here from the North, they did not even know Telugu was a language. I worked with such actresses." Kiara replied, "After Baahubali, I do not think anybody who does not know (about Telugu)."

    Following this, Rana quickly quizzes Kiara whether she knows the four South Indian states and languages. When Kiara says she does, Ram asks her to name them. "I do know. One is Telangana. Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka. Tamil Nadu." However, she forgets to mention Kerala, leaving both Ram and Rana in splits.

    This is giving seniors ragging freshers lol
    by u/isotope_of_insanity in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Taking to the comments section, one user wrote, "That should be 5 states, isn’t it? And four languages. Maybe he slipped up while asking the question." Another one said, "They (Both these actors) put in effort to learn Hindi for the mass audiences. Similarly, if you are working there, you should atleast be aware of the languages. I would certainly learn them because performing arts is a deeply personal profession. They are not completely wrong in this. If another gender did it then it would be called brave and bold. Then, not saying she should be shamed or cancelled for this. Maybe this will be a help."

    Meanwhile, Kiara and Ram are thrilled to share the screen space again. The film has been getting delayed for various reasons. For unforeseen reasons, Shankar is working on two big films in parallel – Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Game Changer with Ram Charan. The adjustments and schedules for both films caused a delay.

    In Game Changer, Ram is likely to essay the role of an IAS officer. The film will also feature Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Srikanth and Nassar in significant roles.

