Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khloe Kardashian turns 39: Reality star receives emotional birthday posts from family

    The Kardashians star and globally renowned fashion diva Khloe Kardashian turned 39 years old and got flooded with love from her family, who have dropped heartwarming posts in honour of the reality star's birthday who has gone through a lot in her personal life.

    Khloe Kardashian turns 39: Reality star receives emotional birthday posts from family vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    Regardless of the drama and controversies happening amidst the Kardashian-Jenners, the reality television family does not let the chance to wish each other a happy birthday go by. Khloe Kardashian turned 39 on June 27, 2023, and her family posted heartwarming notes and posts to mark the occasion. Khloe Kardashian is a big name that needs no further introduction and has garnered a growing and strong fan base on social media. Khloe Kardashian recently went through a lot of drama and devastation as her ex-partner Tristan Thompson cheated on her more than once and she shares two children with him.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt trolled for bizarre body language, attitude during 'Heart of Stone' interview; WATCH the video here

    Kris Jenner dropped a touching post for Khloe:

    Khloe entered the last year of her 30s surrounded by her friends and family, who all showered her with lots of love and good wishes. The Good American founder received heart-touching motes and posts from her family to mark the occasion. Khloe's mother, Kris Jenner, posted a video with clips from her childhood and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé, you are the sunshine of my life. You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbour, and a huge part of my heart!!!!!."

    Kris called Khloe "smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty" and said she was the "best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!!" She went on and also added, "You are the one that celebrates all of us. You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy." The mother of six concluded by saying she loves Khloe more than she will ever know and that she treasures every moment they spend together.

    Kim, Kourtney and their brother Rob Kardashian wish Khloe on 39th birthday:

    Khloe's sister Kim posted three pictures of them vibing together and said, "Happy Birthday to one of my favourite human beings @khloekardashian Koko, you really are the definition of love, strength, and light! You bring life to any room you walk in! You protect your squad like none other. I am so lucky. You are my sister. I could not imagine adulting and parenting and just life without you! I will be by your side forever and ever. It is the last year of your 30's. So I can not wait to live it up all year with you!".

    Kourtney posted a series of stories on her Instagram wishing Khloe on her birthday and wrote, "It's @khloekardashian day!!" and added, "An angel" on one of the many pictures. The birthday girl's brother Rob Kardashian shared a picture of the two and a photo of Khloe with his daughter Dream. His sweetest caption read, "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever. My darling buttercup! I love you so much and am so thankful to have you in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don't know what I would do without you. Happy birthday."

    Lastly, Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner posted throwback pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life !!!!! I couldn't do it without you, @khloekardashian. You mean the whole world to me. I love you forever and beyond." Apart from the sweet wishes, Khloe also received bouquets of flowers, among dozens of wishes from friends and fans across the globe.

    ALSO READ: Lust Stories 2 Screening: Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma-Tamannah Bhatia, Neena Gupta and many more attend

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt trolled for bizarre body language, attitude during 'Heart of Stone' interview; WATCH the video here ATG

    Alia Bhatt trolled for bizarre body language, attitude during 'Heart of Stone' interview; WATCH the video here

    Malaika Arora is now brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills; read details vma

    Malaika Arora is now brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills; read details

    Karan Johar attacked by netizens for deliberately ignoring Shreya Ghoshal's name in 'Tum Kya Mile' song teaser vma

    Karan Johar attacked by netizens for deliberately ignoring Shreya Ghoshal's name in 'Tum Kya Mile' song teaser

    Blind Teaser OUT: Witness Sonam Kapoor being visually impaired police officer in actioner-thriller vma

    Blind Teaser OUT: Witness Sonam Kapoor being visually impaired police officer in actioner-thriller

    Prithviraj Sukumaran health update: Malayalam star in Kochi private hospital, says 'promise to fight through the pain' RBA

    Prithviraj health update: Malayalam star in Kochi private hospital, says 'promise to fight through the pain'

    Recent Stories

    Assam floods: Situation grim ahead of Eid Al Adha; over 60,000 people displaced, 93 villages affected AJR

    Assam floods: Situation grim ahead of Eid Al Adha; over 60,000 people displaced, 93 villages affected

    Alia Bhatt trolled for bizarre body language, attitude during 'Heart of Stone' interview; WATCH the video here ATG

    Alia Bhatt trolled for bizarre body language, attitude during 'Heart of Stone' interview; WATCH the video here

    Arsenal makes British record bid of 105 million for Declan Rice; will West Ham accept it?

    Arsenal makes British record bid of 105 million for Declan Rice; will West Ham accept it?

    Apple may launch Watch Ultra 2 with iPhone 15 series by the end of this year Report gcw

    Apple may launch Watch Ultra 2 with iPhone 15 series by the end of this year: Report

    WATCH Iron pillar grid in Karnataka's Hubballi collapses in middle of busy road AJR

    WATCH: Iron pillar grid in Karnataka's Hubballi collapses in middle of busy road

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon