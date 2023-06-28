Khloe Kardashian turns 39: Reality star receives emotional birthday posts from family

The Kardashians star and globally renowned fashion diva Khloe Kardashian turned 39 years old and got flooded with love from her family, who have dropped heartwarming posts in honour of the reality star's birthday who has gone through a lot in her personal life.

Regardless of the drama and controversies happening amidst the Kardashian-Jenners, the reality television family does not let the chance to wish each other a happy birthday go by. Khloe Kardashian turned 39 on June 27, 2023, and her family posted heartwarming notes and posts to mark the occasion. Khloe Kardashian is a big name that needs no further introduction and has garnered a growing and strong fan base on social media. Khloe Kardashian recently went through a lot of drama and devastation as her ex-partner Tristan Thompson cheated on her more than once and she shares two children with him.

Kris Jenner dropped a touching post for Khloe:

Khloe entered the last year of her 30s surrounded by her friends and family, who all showered her with lots of love and good wishes. The Good American founder received heart-touching motes and posts from her family to mark the occasion. Khloe's mother, Kris Jenner, posted a video with clips from her childhood and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé, you are the sunshine of my life. You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbour, and a huge part of my heart!!!!!."

Kris called Khloe "smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty" and said she was the "best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!!" She went on and also added, "You are the one that celebrates all of us. You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy." The mother of six concluded by saying she loves Khloe more than she will ever know and that she treasures every moment they spend together.

Kim, Kourtney and their brother Rob Kardashian wish Khloe on 39th birthday:

Khloe's sister Kim posted three pictures of them vibing together and said, "Happy Birthday to one of my favourite human beings @khloekardashian Koko, you really are the definition of love, strength, and light! You bring life to any room you walk in! You protect your squad like none other. I am so lucky. You are my sister. I could not imagine adulting and parenting and just life without you! I will be by your side forever and ever. It is the last year of your 30's. So I can not wait to live it up all year with you!".

Kourtney posted a series of stories on her Instagram wishing Khloe on her birthday and wrote, "It's @khloekardashian day!!" and added, "An angel" on one of the many pictures. The birthday girl's brother Rob Kardashian shared a picture of the two and a photo of Khloe with his daughter Dream. His sweetest caption read, "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever. My darling buttercup! I love you so much and am so thankful to have you in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don't know what I would do without you. Happy birthday."

Lastly, Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner posted throwback pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life !!!!! I couldn't do it without you, @khloekardashian. You mean the whole world to me. I love you forever and beyond." Apart from the sweet wishes, Khloe also received bouquets of flowers, among dozens of wishes from friends and fans across the globe.

