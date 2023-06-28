Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt trolled for bizarre body language, attitude during 'Heart of Stone' interview; WATCH the video here

    Alia Bhatt faces backlash for disinterested behaviour during Heart of Stone interview. Critics highlight her unprofessional body language and lack of engagement. Despite criticism, it's important to remember public figures can have off days
     

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt, the leading lady in the upcoming film Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is facing heavy criticism for her lacklustre and fidgety behaviour during an interview with international media outlets. The trio gathered for a sit-down session with a prominent magazine, and the video clip of their interaction swiftly went viral on Instagram.

    During the interview, the question of how these actors manage to juggle work and family life arose. While Gal Gadot eloquently tackled the query, Alia's disinterest became evident as she restlessly toyed with her hair and exhibited signs of distraction. This behaviour caught the attention of viewers and triggered a wave of scathing remarks aimed at the actress.
    One viewer didn't hold back, stating, "Alia's body language is perplexing and unprofessional." Another chimed in, criticizing her professionalism, "Alia's body language falls flat! We've seen Deepika, Priyanka, Ali Fazal, and others shine in international interviews. Alia failed to impress this time!"
    Another critic weighed in, noting, "Alia is attempting to fit in but falling short." Meanwhile, a user expressed their annoyance, demanding, "Alia, please refrain from incessantly touching your hair. It's quite bothersome."

    Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, revolves around the captivating character Rachel Stone, portrayed by Gal Gadot. Rachel is a highly skilled spy operating covertly as a member of the Charter, a clandestine organization that employs cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel's MI6 colleagues remain oblivious to her secret affiliation with the Charter, an undercover peacekeeping force hidden even from fellow spies. Free Press Journal reports that the film promises to enthral audiences with its gripping narrative and state-of-the-art technology.
    It is worth noting that actors often face intense scrutiny and public opinion during promotional endeavours. While Alia Bhatt's conduct during this specific interview has drawn criticism, it is crucial to remember that public figures, like everyone else, are only human and can have off days. Watch the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

