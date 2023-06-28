Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lust Stories 2 Screening: Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma-Tamannah Bhatia, Neena Gupta and many more attend

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 7:45 AM IST

    The new couple town, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, appeared together for the premiere of their OTT production, Lust Stories 2. Many more prominent people attended the event with them. Ahead of the release, the makers of the multi-starrer held a grand screening event for the film in Mumbai on June 27, Tuesday, night. 
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The highly anticipated anthology film Lust Stories 2 is set to be released on Netflix soon. The much-anticipated film, a sequel to the OTT phenomenon Lust Stories published in 2018, has sparked interest thanks to its superb advertising.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The creators of the multi-starrer staged a lavish screening event for the film in Mumbai on June 27, Tuesday night, ahead of its theatrical release. Konkona Sen Sharma was spotted at the event.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Vidya Malvade was spotted at Netflix's Lust Stories 2 screening event in Mumbai, held on June 27.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur was spotted at Netflix's Lust Stories 2 screening event in Mumbai, held on June 27.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Angad Bedi was spotted at Netflix's Lust Stories 2 screening event in Mumbai, held on June 27.

    article_image6

    Bollywood talented actress Neena Gupta was spotted at Netflix's Lust Stories 2 screening event in Mumbai, held on June 27.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba was spotted at Netflix's Lust Stories 2 screening event in Mumbai, held on June 27.

    article_image8

    The much-loved new couple in the business, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, stunned the paparazzi and netizens by entering together at the Lust Stories 2 big screening event.

    article_image9

    The couple went hand-in-hand and smiled for photos before entering the venue to join the rest of the cast and crew. Surprisingly, Tamannaah and Vijay also paid tribute to the photographers by posing for photographs with them.
     

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tamannaah Bhatia wore a white blouse and a black corset skirt and looked stunning. She finished off her look with a half ponytail, dewy make-up, minimal jewellery, and black shoes. 

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Vijay Varma looked stunning in a black jacket with bold block patterns on the left shoulder, as he often does. The jacket was worn by the outstanding actor with a matching black shirt with a similar design and a pair of black wide-leg pants. 

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were spotted at Netflix's Lust Stories 2 screening event in Mumbai, held on June 27.

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Babil Khan looked stylish as he was spotted at Netflix's Lust Stories 2 screening event in Mumbai, held on June 27.

    article_image14

    As you may know, the next Netflix anthology film themed on the emotion 'desire' will allegedly comprise four parts, or short films, directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Lust Stories 2, starring Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, and others, will be released on June 29, Thursday. 
     

