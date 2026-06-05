Khan Sir could be arrested under the Arms Act after a firing incident outside his academy. So, why is his name in the FIR? Who are his family members and who is his wife? Here’s the latest on the police investigation.

Khan Sir Latest News: The troubles for Khan Sir, whose real name is Faisal Khan, seem to be increasing after an alleged firing incident outside his Khan Global Academy. The police have included Faisal Khan's name in the FIR filed in this case. Besides him, two of his private security guards have also been named.

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According to the police, the two arrested security guards claimed during questioning that they fired shots towards the crowd on Khan Sir's orders. However, the investigation is still ongoing, and the police are examining all the facts.

Who is in Khan Sir's family?

Khan Sir comes from a middle-class Muslim family. According to publicly available information, his family includes his parents and an elder brother. It is said that his elder brother has served in or been associated with the Indian Army. Khan Sir doesn't share much about his personal life publicly. That's why there isn't a lot of information available about his other family members.

Also Read: Who is Faisal Khan? From Labourer's Son to Crack BPSC, Bihar Police Exams; Read Khan Sir's Success Story

Who is Khan Sir's wife?

Khan Sir's wife is reportedly named AS Khan (Aiman Siddiqui, also known as Zeenat). According to media reports, she comes from a financially modest family. Her grandfather's name is said to be Tufail Ahmed and her father's name is Matin Ahmed. Reports suggest that Matin Ahmed has been visually impaired since birth. Zeenat completed her early education in her village. Later, she moved to Delhi to live with her elder sister, where she studied and also worked a private job. She used her income from the job to support her family financially.

Khan Sir's journey in the world of education

Faisal Khan started coaching on a small scale around 2010-11. In the early days, he had very few students, but his unique and simple teaching style soon made him popular among them. Over time, the number of his students kept growing. It started with a few students, then dozens, and later, hundreds of students began attending his classes.

Low fees and helping poor students brought him recognition

Khan Sir's biggest specialty has been his affordable fees. He taught students for a very low fee for a long time. On many occasions, he also provided free education to needy and poor students. This policy of his made him extremely popular among students from economically weaker sections.

Also Read: Patna: FIR against Khan Sir, 2 others over firing at coaching centre

YouTube brought him national fame

After 2019, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when offline coaching was affected, he started a YouTube channel called 'Khan GS Research Centre'. His simple language, distinct Bihari style, sense of humour, and knack for explaining difficult topics in an easy way made him famous across the country. In no time, his channel reached millions and then crores of students. Today, his YouTube channel has more than 24 million subscribers.

The expansion of Khan Global Studies

After finding success on YouTube, Khan Sir founded Khan Global Studies. This institute provides education through both online and offline modes. Apart from Patna, his teaching institutes are running in several cities including Delhi, Dehradun, and Prayagraj. Millions of students are connected to his platform because of the low fees, quality education, and free online lectures.

Firing case investigation is ongoing

Currently, the investigation into the firing incident outside Khan Global Academy is underway. The police are examining the case based on the viral video, witness statements, and other evidence. The full picture will only become clear after the investigation is complete. This matter came into the limelight when a video and some photos related to the firing started going viral on social media. In the viral video, two young men were seen firing from rifles. After the video surfaced, a police team reached the spot and began investigating the entire matter. The police are verifying the authenticity of the video and investigating the circumstances of the firing and the role of the people involved.