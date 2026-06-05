Patna Police filed an FIR against educator 'Khan Sir' and two others for abetment in a firing and vandalism incident at his coaching centre. Two guards were arrested after a video showed them firing in the air. Police have seized the weapons.

In a major development, the Patna Police have registered an FIR against renowned educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as "Khan Sir" and two others in connection with the June 2 firing and vandalism incident outside his coaching institute. The development comes days after a group of people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones at its premises earlier this week. Two guards associated with the institute were arrested based on video evidence, officials said today.

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Police Investigation and Charges

The FIR, lodged at the Kadamkuan Police Station, invokes Section 109 (Abetment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act. According to a press release issued by the Office of the City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, the incident occurred on the night of June 2 at approximately 10:10 PM. A group of individuals reportedly engaged in stone-pelting and vandalism at the Khan Global Studies coaching centre.

"Following the incident, Case No. 410/26 was registered, and an investigation was launched. During the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism," the police statement read.

Upon verification of the video footage, the police identified and detained two guards associated with the institute. Based on the investigation into the sequence of events and the recovery of the weapons, the police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under the abetment and Arms Act sections.

The police confirmed that the weapons used in the incident have been seized and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

Police Appeal to Students

"Further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the ongoing investigation," the City SP's office added. In light of the incident, the Patna Police also issued an appeal to the student community, urging them not to get swayed by professional rivalries or competition between various coaching centers.

"All students are requested not to be misled by anyone amidst coaching center competitions. No compromise will be made regarding crime control and the maintenance of law and order," the statement emphasised.

Student Protests and Aftermath

On June 3, a massive crowd of students gathered outside Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Patna, a day after firing was reported outside the premises, which led to a heavy deployment of security forces in the area. Large numbers of aspirants were seen waiting outside the coaching centre and raising slogans in protest as tension prevailed following the incident in which a security guard was reportedly injured.

"We want justice. We want security. We want security," a student told ANI, while outside the institute. Shots were reportedly fired outside the coaching institute on the night of June 2, in which a security guard sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital. (ANI)