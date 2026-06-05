Meet three students of Khan Sir whose success stories are inspiring millions. How did they become officers despite facing poverty, doing manual labour, and having no resources? Here's how Khan Sir's unique teaching and affordable model changed their lives.

Bihar's history is ancient, but the stories of its youth's struggles are fresh and inspiring. Every morning in Patna's narrow lanes, lakhs of dreams awaken with the hope of landing a government job. Futures are built here, sometimes under the dim light of a single bulb in a small room, and sometimes while running in the fields before dawn. Khan Sir is the man helping turn these dreams into reality by making education a service, not a business.

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Amidst the hefty fees of big coaching institutes, Khan Sir's mission to help the poorest children in the country become officers for just a few rupees is nothing short of a revolution. Today, I'm going to tell you the stories of three such individuals who were forged in the fire of hardship. These are stories that prove success is not reserved for the privileged.

Story 1: The student who carried bricks and iron for his coaching, and is now in the police

Who can understand struggle better than a student from Khan Global Studies who did manual labour at his own coaching centre to pay for his education? When this student came to study with Khan Sir in Patna, he didn't even have money for a hostel or a lodge. To make ends meet, this young man never gave up and started helping with the construction work at the coaching centre.

Khan Sir himself gets emotional while sharing that when a new hall for the coaching was being built, this student broke down a 15-inch thick wall while also keeping up with his studies. From unloading iron pipes to keeping track of wood and plywood, he did every job that could keep him close to his goal. He refused to let poverty be his weakness, worked day and night, and today, he has been selected for the Bihar Police. This story shows that someone with nothing to lose will work to any extent to win.

Story 2: Mantu Kumar, a poor farmer's son who passed BPSC to become an SDO

Mantu Kumar, from a small village in Khagaria district, is an inspiration for every young person who gives up, blaming a lack of resources. Born into a poor farmer's family, Mantu cleared the BPSC exam through sheer hard work and Khan Sir's guidance, securing the post of an SDO.

Mantu's elder brother also played a huge role in his success, taking on all responsibilities just like a father. Recalling his study days, Mantu says he used to study for hours on end. When he got tired of studying in his room, he would continue on the terrace or sometimes sitting on the stairs. Khan Sir's affordable and simple online and offline classes made education accessible for rural students like Mantu, helping him become an officer and make his family proud.

Story 3: 'Chhotu', a labourer's son who studied in a hut with a torn map

Our third story is about Chhotu from Darsingsarai, who is living proof that if you have strong determination, you can achieve success even from a humble hut. Chhotu's father works as a labourer and farmer in the village, and their home is a mud hut with a roof that leaks during the rains.

In this very hut, studying under the dim light of a single bulb with a torn map, Chhotu scored 92 percent in his 12th-grade exams, securing the second position in the entire district. Due to financial problems, Chhotu couldn't go to Patna to prepare for exams. However, with the help of Khan Sir's online classes and his lessons on the atlas, Chhotu also cleared the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) entrance exam with excellent marks. His next goal is to crack the UPSC exam under Khan Sir's guidance and bring the light of education to his backward region.

Khan Sir, the man who truly simplified education

The real reason for Khan Sir's popularity is his unique teaching style that has simplified education. His biggest achievement is not the millions of downloads on his app, but the fact that he has connected everyone from battery-rickshaw drivers to the children of labourers living in huts with education.

When a teacher rejects offers worth crores to light up the lives of poor children, the success of young men like Mantu and Chhotu becomes more than just news; it becomes a new chapter in history. These stories are a ray of hope for the millions of students who fight their poverty every morning to dream of a better tomorrow.

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