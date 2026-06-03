Patna Police arrested three individuals, including a coaching director, in connection with a firing incident outside Khan Sir's coaching centre. The accused have been sent to judicial custody as the investigation into the conspiracy continues.

3 Arrested in Khan Sir Coaching Firing Case

Patna Police on Wednesday arrested three individuals, including a coaching institute director, in connection with the firing incident outside Khan Sir's coaching centre in Bihar. According to officials, the arrests were made based on evidence gathered during the probe and the interrogation of suspects linked to the case. Authorities said the findings pointed to the involvement of multiple individuals, following which coordinated action was taken. All three accused were produced before the court today and were subsequently sent to judicial custody, police confirmed. Officials further stated that they are actively investigating the entire conspiracy behind the incident, the underlying motives, and the potential involvement of other suspects. Further arrests in this case are also possible, the official added.

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Students Protest, Demand Security

A massive crowd of students gathered outside educator Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Bihar's Patna this morning, a day after firing was reported outside the premises, which led to a heavy deployment of security forces in the area. Large numbers of aspirants were seen waiting outside the coaching centre and raising slogans in protest as tension prevailed following the incident in which a security guard was reportedly injured. "We want justice. We want security. We want security," a student told ANI, while outside the institute.

Details of the Attack

Shots were reportedly fired outside the coaching institute on Tuesday night, in which a security guard sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, police said they were recording statements and investigating the case. "This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment." Following the incident, senior police officials, including the Patna SSP and SP, along with multiple police teams, reached the spot. Police said the investigation is underway.