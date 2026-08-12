Preity Zinta reveals she missed the 25th-anniversary reunion for 'Dil Chahta Hai'. The actress was busy promoting her comeback film 'Batwara 1947' and jokingly blamed co-star Aamir Khan for causing a 'batwara' (division).

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut 'Dil Chahta Hai' completed 25 years this month, marking a major milestone for the much-loved film that went on to become one of the defining movies of its generation. As the film completed 25 years, actress Preity Zinta, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Batwara 1947, opened up about missing the anniversary celebrations.

Preity Zinta misses reunion, jokes about 'Batwara'

Speaking to the media, Preity jokingly pointed out that she had to choose between the promotions of her comeback film and the 'Dil Chahta Hai' reunion, with Aamir Khan. Recalling the situation, the actress said, "I would have liked to share a lot of memories. But Aamir ne hi batwara kar diya humara. I had to come for the Batwara promotions, and they went for the 25 years of Dil Chahta Hai."

The actress also shared that she is looking forward to sharing screen space with Aamir again. She also reflected on the lasting impact of Dil Chahta Hai and expressed hope that their next collaboration will be just as memorable. "So, I'm really looking forward to working with him again, hopefully, on another film that becomes just as memorable. 'Dil Chahta Hai' was truly a memorable film. To me, Batwara 1947 is also going to be a memorable film," she said.

A look back at 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Written and directed by Farhan Akhtar, 'Dil Chahta Hai' starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Released in 2001, the film followed three best friends as they navigated love, friendship and the uncertainties of life after graduation. The film was widely appreciated for its fresh storyline, performances and memorable music. It went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and developed a strong following, particularly among urban audiences.

Shot across Mumbai and locations in Australia, Dil Chahta Hai also stood out for its contemporary portrayal of friendship and relationships.

A significant time for Preity's career

For Preity, the milestone comes at an especially significant time in her career. The actress is making her return to the big screen after eight-years with 'Batwara 1947'. Her last theatrical release was Bhaiaji Superhit, which hit cinemas in 2018.(ANI)