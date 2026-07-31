KGF star Yash, who is all set to play Ravana in 'Ramayana', once revealed a surprising fact. The action hero admitted that he avoids watching horror movies because he doesn't like the feeling of being scared.

Yash, the 'Rocking Star' who won hearts across India with KGF, is now gearing up to play Ravana in the much-awaited film 'Ramayana'. His look in the recently released trailer has fans going wild, and his name is trending everywhere. But here's a fun fact that's resurfaced: the on-screen tough guy isn't a fan of one particular movie genre.

Believe it or not, the action star doesn't enjoy watching horror films. He had opened up about this in an old interview, explaining his reasons. However, he also made it clear that this doesn't mean he would refuse to act in one.

'I don't like getting scared'

Speaking about horror movies, Yash had said, "I watch all kinds of films, but I don't really watch horror movies much. You go to a theatre for entertainment. I don't like the idea of going in and coming out scared. It's a strange feeling after watching a horror film, so I prefer to keep a little distance from that genre."

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At the same time, he clarified that he's open to starring in a horror movie if the script is compelling. "As an actor, I'm not afraid of any genre. If I like the story and my character, I will definitely do a horror film," he explained. "I just don't enjoy watching them, but I have no issues with acting in one."

Action movies are his favourite

When it comes to his favourite genre, it's no surprise. "I'm always ready to watch an action movie. I really enjoy those kinds of films," Yash said, adding that he enjoys all genres except horror.

Huge buzz for 'Ramayana' trailer

Right now, the trailer for Yash's 'Ramayana: Part 1' is making waves both in India and abroad. In this mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Yash plays the role of Lankapati Ravana. Fans are already praising his first look. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

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What makes the project even bigger is the music, composed by Hollywood legend Hans Zimmer and Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman. Meanwhile, fans are also eagerly waiting for Yash's other big project, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'. With these two massive films in the pipeline, everyone is confident that Yash is all set to create new records in Indian cinema.