Loved Kangana Ranaut's Parliament Fashion? Here Are 5 Saree Looks You Need to See
Loving Kangana Ranaut's fashion game lately? Here are a few of her best saree picks that will make you say, ‘She is the real style icon.’ Keep scrolling!
Style queen!
Kangana Ranaut has one of the best fashion senses in the industry, and there's no denying that. The actress is serving one stunning saree look after another as she is attending the monsoon session in the parliament. Here's looking at her best saree looks of all time.
Bohemian chic!
This block-printed, colourful bohemian-printed saree with a halterneck contrasting blouse is one of her best looks ever.
Pastel 'Rani'
Nothing beats a stunning pink pastel saree with white embroidery. Her curly hairdo and stunning ring on her finger do the rest.
Colour blocking at its finest!
A dark purple saree with motif embroidery, along with a contrasting blouse and a sturdy Birkin bag? Yes, please!
Beautiful bandhani prints!
Kangana has a soft spot for stunning colourful bandhani sarees, and we love to see these drapes on her.
For the love of ivory!
This is one of our favourite looks of Kangana. Stunning, fresh ivory drape with a zari border and a purple-hued silhouette.
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