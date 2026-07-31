Bollywood star Kiara Advani, who turns 35 today (July 31), is making headlines again, and this time it's all about her much-awaited film, 'Toxic'.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is celebrating her 35th birthday today (July 31). And on this special day, everyone's talking about her highly anticipated film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. Kiara, who stars opposite Rocking Star Yash, is playing a character named 'Nadia'. For the first time, she has shared some heartfelt details about this role.

In a recent interview, Kiara revealed that she knew she had to be a part of this film the moment director Geetu Mohandas narrated the story to her.

'The role has every emotion an actor could wish for'

Speaking about her character 'Nadia', Kiara said, "When I heard the story, I was completely blown away by how beautifully the character was written. It has everything an actor could ever dream of performing. Strength, vulnerability, sensitivity, emotion, madness, a disturbed mind, detachment—it's so rare to find a role that lets you explore so many different shades. I felt that I'm now at a point in my career where I have the confidence to take on such a challenging role," she explained.

'Female characters shouldn't be put in a box'

Kiara also shared her thoughts on how women are portrayed in films. "I don't like it when women are put into a box. In real life, women have so many different sides to them. Our films should also show them with that same strength, complexity, and realism," she said.

Kiara praises her co-stars

Kiara also had high praise for her co-stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in 'Toxic'. "Each actress brings her own unique personality and strength to the film. It will be a fresh experience for the audience to see so many different female characters in one movie. During the shoot, everyone was just so excited to create something new. Moments like those really make you love cinema even more," she shared.

About 'Toxic'...

This multilingual action thriller is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who also co-wrote the story with Yash. The film, which revolves around the conflict between a father and son, is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will later be dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages.

The star-studded cast includes Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The technical team is also top-notch. National Award winner Rajeev Ravi is handling the cinematography, Ravi Basrur is composing the background score, and Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor. The action sequences are being designed by Hollywood's J.J. Perry, along with Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee. The highly anticipated 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is set for a grand worldwide release on August 26, 2026.