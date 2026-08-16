KGF star Yash has a special person who holds a unique place in his heart. Discover who the actor considers his favourite person in the world and the touching reason behind their special bond.

Rocking Star Yash is a household name across India now. After the massive success of the 'KGF' films, his popularity shot through the roof, earning him a massive fan following globally. While he's a superstar on screen, fans have always been curious about his personal life and the people he holds dear. Recently, Yash answered this very question, revealing who the most special person in his life is. And surprisingly, it's not a film star or a big-shot celebrity. It's his own sister, Nandini!

'My Sister's Name is Also Nandini!'

This sweet revelation happened when Yash appeared on the popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat', hosted by the famous anchor Rajat Sharma. During the show, he was taking some interesting questions from the audience. A viewer named Nandini asked him a question about how his college friends and relatives react to his stardom. But as soon as Yash heard her name, a big smile lit up his face. He immediately said, “Your name is Nandini, right? My sister’s name is also Nandini,” as he fondly remembered his sister.

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'My Most Favourite Person is My Sister'

Speaking about his sister, Yash didn't hold back and openly shared how close she is to his heart. “My most favorite person in the world is my sister Nandini,” he declared. The audience present at the show was delighted to hear this. For a superstar who has fame, success, and millions of fans, naming his sister as his favourite person was a special moment that his fans absolutely loved.

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Family Comes Before Stardom

Yash's words once again highlighted the deep love and bond he shares with his family. It shows that the 'Rocking Star', who plays a mass hero on screen, gives the utmost importance to his family in his personal life. The answer to the question of who the world-famous actor's favourite person is turned out to be very simple and heartwarming—his beloved sister, Nandini.