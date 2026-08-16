Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' saw a 140.95% jump on Saturday, earning Rs 12.65 crore. The film's two-day total is now Rs 17.90 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted the growth on Independence Day gives the film hope at the box office.

'Batwara 1947' Box Office Performance

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer 'Batwara 1947' saw a big jump in its box office collection on Saturday, with the film earning Rs 12.65 crore on its second day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film, which opened with Rs 5.25 crore on Friday, August 14, recorded a 140.95 per cent growth on Saturday. Its two-day total now stands at Rs 17.90 crore.

According to Adarsh, the film's opening day collection was below expectations, but its strong performance on the Independence Day holiday has given it hope at the box office. The trade analyst also said that 'Batwara 1947' has a clear run in cinemas as there are no major releases lined up until September.

"There are big names attached to #Batwara1947 - both on screen and behind the scenes - and one would've expected the film to post a solid number over its opening weekend... But there's still hope, given the strong Saturday growth," Adarsh wrote on X. https://x.com/taran_adarsh/status/2088892668151808154?s=20

About The Film and Cast

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Set during the 1947 Partition, the film follows a family whose lives change as violence, fear and forced migration affect communities that had lived together.

The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.