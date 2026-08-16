Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) has condemned the online trolling of actress Faria Abdullah for participating in Hyderabad's Bonalu festival. The actress later responded in an emotional video, explaining her interfaith family background.

VHRP Condemns Trolling of Actress

Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) National Mahila President Yamuna Pathak has condemned the reported online trolling of Telugu actress Faria Abdullah after she took part in the Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad. Faria participated in the traditional Bonalu festival at the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Hyderabad's Old City on August 9. Videos from the celebrations showed the 'Jathi Ratnalu' actor carrying a traditional Bonam and joining the procession along with Pothuraju performers.

Reacting to the backlash faced by the actress, Pathak called the trolling "vicious" and said targeting a woman for taking part in another community's tradition was not acceptable. She also referred to the constitutional rights of citizens while speaking about the incident.

"I strongly condemn the vicious trolling and the religious targeting of actress Faria Abdullah merely for participating in Bonalu and offering prayers at a temple. Bharat is governed by the Constitution, not by religious policy," Pathak told ANI. "Every citizen enjoys equality, dignity, and freedom of conscience under Articles 14, 19, 21, and 25...Targeting or humiliating a woman for celebrating another community's tradition is unacceptable...," she added.

Faria Abdullah Responds to Trolls

Faria on Saturday, responded to the backlash through an emotional video shared on her social media. In the video that she posted on her Instagram, the actress broke down while describing her experience and said that she continues to believe in "love", "unity" and peace.

Faria, born to a Hindu father who later converted to Islam, slammed trolls for calling her a 'kafir' for questioning her religious beliefs. She further explained her ideology on religion and stated that she sees life in everything around her.

"My dad is a converted Muslim bro. Do you understand what that means? He got converted to Islam because he liked the religion." What kind of an upbringing would I have had if someone is bringing me up with showing me all the good things about a religion because they loved it so much that they wanted to accept it? I've always seen the good about Islam. I really wish good things for you bro, actually," she said.

Faria comes from an interfaith family, with both her parents having connections to different faiths. Her father, Sanjay Abdullah, was born into a Hindu family before converting to Islam, while her mother, Kausar Sultana, was born Muslim but later developed a deep interest in Hindu spirituality and meditation. (ANI)