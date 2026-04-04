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KGF to Ramayan: How Yash Transformed Into a Box Office King as the New Ravan - Read On
Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan teaser has taken social media by storm. While Ranbir Kapoor impresses as Ram, it’s superstar Yash as Ravan who’s stealing attention despite not revealing his face yet.
Yash as Ravan in Ramayan
Just two films made Yash a superstar
Yash is counted among the biggest superstars in the South film industry. He is one of those rare stars to have delivered a Rs 1000 crore film. Though he has been active in films for a long time, just two movies made him the undisputed king of the box office. These two films completely shook the position of many other superstars. Let's find out more about them.
Film KGF Chapter 1
Film KGF Chapter 2
When did Yash make his debut?
Yash's upcoming films
Looking at Yash's upcoming films, he is set to appear in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups', 'Ramayan: Part 1', 'Ramayan: Part 2', and 'KGF: Chapter 3'. These films are scheduled for release between 2026 and 2027. In 2026 alone, he will be seen in two major films: 'Toxic' and 'Ramayan'.
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