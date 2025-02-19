'Not Safe for Work': Mindy Kaling's NEXT comedy series announced

The comedy will join Hulu's comedies Only Murders in the Building, Futurama, Deli Boys, Chad Powers, Mid-Century Modern, and King of the Hill revival.

Mindy Kaling's next project is a comedy series titled 'Not Safe for Work'. Hulu has placed a series order for Not Safe for Work, a comedy about young professionals in New York. The show went into development at the Disney-owned streamer in April 2024 (it was called Murray Hill at the time) with a script-to-series commitment, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Kaling, Not Safe for Work will follow "five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan's most glamorous neighbourhood, Murray Hill," per the show's logline.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to launch production house? Here's what we know



Casting hasn't been announced yet.

Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling has an overall deal, produces Not Safe for Work. Kaling is writing and executive producing with her long-time collaborator Charlie Grandy (The Mindy Project, The Sex Lives of College Girls), who will be the showrunner, and Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment. Grandy also has an overall deal at WBTV.

Also Read: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s epic saga close to Rs. 200 crore

The series will join a roster of comedies at Hulu that includes Only Murders in the Building, Futurama, the forthcoming Deli Boys, Chad Powers, Mid-Century Modern and King of the Hill revival.

Latest Videos