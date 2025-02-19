Need Rs 40 lakh urgently? HDFC Bank's express personal loan has you covered

HDFC Bank Express Personal Loan: Approval for an HDFC Bank Express Personal Loan depends on your credit score and income. Under this scheme, you can borrow up to ₹40 lakh.

Whether it's a wedding, home repair, or a medical emergency, people often opt for loans when sudden financial needs arise. This article provides comprehensive information about HDFC Bank's personal loan.

How to get a personal loan?

What is HDFC Bank Express Personal Loan? It's an unsecured loan; you don't need to pledge any collateral. Approval depends on your credit score and income. You can borrow up to ₹40 lakh. Applicants must be between 21 and 60 years old with a credit score above 720. A monthly income of ₹25,000 and at least two years of work experience in a private limited or public sector company are required.

What is the interest rate? Interest rates for HDFC Bank Express Personal Loans range from 10.85% to 24.00%. Processing fees can be up to ₹6,500 + GST. A stamp duty also applies as per state law. For more information, contact the bank's customer service.

Required documents: ID proof/address proof, 3 months bank statement/6 months passbook, 2 months' salary slips/salary certificate with Form 16. How to apply: Select your profession, verify yourself with mobile number and DOB/PAN, provide personal details, verify income, check loan offers, complete Aadhaar-based KYC.

