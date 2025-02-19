Lee Dong Wook's 'The Divorce Insurance': story and premiere date revealed

The Divorce Insurance is an upcoming Korean Drama starring Lee Dong Wook. The makers revealed the unique story line and the premiere date for the fans that are eagerly waiting to watch. Let's have a look at the details of this drama.

The highly anticipated rom-com drama's makers have finally announced the premiere date with a poster. This drama features Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Da Hee in vital roles. The rom-com is creating high anticipation with its unique title, 'The Divorce Insurance,' and is all set to premiere on the 31st of March.

Directed by Lee Won Seok, who is well known for Killing Romance, and written by Lee Tae Yoon, who worked for Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, the drama is expected to bring a refreshing story of humor, realism, and romance all together. With a unique plot and perfect cast, fans are thrilled to see how this rom-com is going to explore love after having failed relationships in their lives.

Lee Dong Wook's 'The Divorce Insurance' story:

This story revolves around Noh Ki Jun working in the innovative product development team of Plus Insurance Company. He comes up with a mind-blowing idea, 'Divorce Insurance,' to help individuals handle their financial issues after separation without any problem. Generally, insurance covers life, health, travel, and property, but the bold statement made by this actor and featured on the poster is “You also need to be prepared for divorce." Hinting that ending a marriage is so unpredictable, just like any other problem that comes in our way.

Lee Dong Wook is the main lead of the cast named 'Noh Ki Jun,' a sharp and innovative person who had been through three divorces. Despite having big losses in his own life, he chooses to keep his past open to help people manage life after separation rather than thinking about themselves as a failure. Joo Bin is playing the role of Kang Han Deul, working as an insurance underwriter. She used to believe in enduring hardships no matter what, but after getting divorced from her partner. She decides to change the approach to live her life, and when she joins Noh Ki Jun's team, she realizes she is growing personally and professionally.

This new age rom com is highly anticipated due to its unique story line and fans are eager to know what the story holds and how does love bloom in such situations.

