Netflix's Squid Game season 3: Release date, where to watch, what to expect

Squid Game has been a highly anticipated korean drama that has gripping storyline and engaging twists and turns. As the season 3 is ahead, Let's have a clear look at the premiere date and what to expect form the season 3. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

The globally anticipated Korean drama 'Squid Game' has fans all over the world. The first two seasons got great recognition and fame all over the world for their gripping storyline and engaging screenplay. The twists and turns in this film are so good that fans are already upset that this is going to end with season 3. Fans are also very eagerly waiting for the season 3 release. 

Netflix's Squid Game season 3 Release date:

Netflix has officially confirmed the season 3 of this series earlier. But the exact date was not disclosed. "Squid Game" Season 3 will be exclusively available on Netflix from June 27th 2025. The makers released an interesting poster that says 'Prepare for the final game.'. All the episodes will be dropping simultaneously for a breakless entertainment. This left the audience super happy, and fans just can't wait. The anticipation of the Squid Game season 3 is much higher than the anticipation of season 1 and season 2 of the same series.

ALSO READ:  Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details

What to expect from Squid Game season 3:

The maker of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, hinted that the story revolves around exploring more of the backstory of Gi-hun and the quest for revenge. Makers also promised unexpected twists and turns to keep the audience engaged in the series.

Hwang further said,  I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story," hinting at the perfect climax that can satisfy the audience to the three seasoned dramas with highs and lows and a gripping storyline that has put the viewers on the edge of the seat.

where to watch:

Squid Game season 3 is all set to premiere exclusively on Netflix for subscribed users from June 27th. This series is not going to be available on any other platforms and is going to be a season of 6 episodes that will give you a lifetime experience.

ALSO READ: Wife of a 21st century prince: Byeon Woo Seok's role in his upcoming drama

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
