Kolkata SHOCKER: Three Women Dead, Three Men Hospitalized From SAME Family! Murder or Suicide?

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 19, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma says, 'Bodies of three females, including one minor, have been found in 21 C under Tangra PS area... Three men were hospitalised after a road accident in the Garfa PS area. They gave a statement based on which the police came to this area and discovered the bodies... The statements are subject to verification... All six people belong to the same family... As of now, it is tough to say whether this is a case of murder or suicide... Two of the men are in ICU... There are no apparent injuries on the minor girl, so it is tough to say what caused her death.'

