Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs' faces backlash 'What Stress Women Feel While Chopping Vegetables'

Sanya Malhotra's film Mrs. has left a deep mark on the hearts of men, who regard it as a biased representation of them. It has also split the internet.

Sanya Malhotra's film 'Mrs, has been reaching the appropriate audiences with the right message. The film's sole purpose was to portray a side of women and how they must put themselves last while fitting into the patriarchal system. However, it has divided the internet and the nation, with men believing it has portrayed them negatively.

While everyone is talking about how 'not all males' are the same, women know deep down that they have experienced the same, if not worse, aspects of patriarchy. SIFF tweets fuelled the situation, urging a boycott of the film.

Women were not permitted to work until our last generation; they were the last to eat after working endlessly in the kitchen, caring for the children and the elderly, and having no days off, even on festivals. Women worked extremely hard, and parents strove to ensure that their daughters had their own voice after marriage. While the situation has improved for women in urban regions, more than half of Indian women continue to experience patriarchy and oppression.

Furthermore, the Save Indian Family Foundation's tweet fuelled the flames, calling for a boycott of Sanya Malhotra's film because it promotes toxic feminism. In a tweet, the group proudly displayed how men labour 8-9 hours daily in industries, courtrooms, construction sites, restaurants, and at the country's border. Conversely, a young lady feels burdened by making dinner, scrubbing dishes, and pressing her father-in-law's clothes.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to launch production house? Here's what we know

In another tweet, they questioned the tension a woman has when slicing vegetables and cooking on a gas burner. The foundation described it as extremely meditative. They also mentioned that ironing clothing and washing laundry in a washing machine might be stressful.

It's thought-provoking when a nonprofit titled 'Save Indian Family' tweets something like this in response to a female-led film that just expresses one aspect of a woman's existence. When men get home, they are greeted with all of their job completed and meals prepared, allowing them to relax without worrying about their children's schoolwork or other household chores. However, when a woman returns home from work (to contribute to the family's money and children's education), she has another shift to complete: caring for the family.

The argument over this matter is unreasonable. It is just a film that highlights the plight of numerous women. Also, the entire country celebrates when films like Animal and Kabir Singh break box office records. When someone expresses dissent, they are silenced with the phrase 'It's only an amusement film'.

Also Read: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s epic saga close to Rs. 200 crore

Know all about the Mrs

In the film, Mrs., Sanya Malhotra plays a little girl named 'Richa' who is a brilliant dancer. At the beginning of the film, she is excited to embark on an expedition with her husband, Diwakar, a gynaecologist. While he works in a contemporary environment, he is an orthodox man.

Latest Videos