More than just suits: 7 reasons why 'Suits LA' is worth watching

"Suits LA" is more than just a spin-off; it's an opportunity to explore a familiar world with a fresh perspective and new challenges. Let's have a look at the seven compelling reasons why you should watch Suits LA.



Suits LA is all trending on the internet. It is an upcoming American legal drama television series created by Aaron Korsh for NBC. This is the second spinoff of Suits 2011. Suits is a television series that tells the story of a college dropout with a photographic memory who works as an associate at a New York City law firm. This grabbed the attention of the viewers and critics with its sharp story and compelling cast. Now, the franchise is again here with 'Suits LA.'. This shows the combination of legal battles and stylish suits.

7 Reasons Why Suits LA is Worth Watching:

1. A Fresh Start, Familiar Territory:

Although this story is set in a similar world, the fresh start with new characters and unique stories that each of them hold makes it stand out. This holds the core elements that gave the original one, 'Suits,' the success that it got. This shows an entirely new dynamic and challenges within the same universe.

2. The Allure of Los Angeles:

The previous legal drama was set in the streets of New York, and now Los Angeles is an element that adds a new dimension to the show. LA not only is known for the spectacular views but also holds a different context coming to culture. This can have a great influence on the character's lives in the series where it is a blend of glamour of hollywood and legal issues.

3. Compelling Characters and Relationships:

Suits portrays a very complex relationships between its characters and suits LA is also expected to be the same. Developing engaging characters with their own goals, flaws, and talents. This becomes the crucial part of the series. The interactions and situations between these characters play a vital role in the story, making it more relatable and engaging.

4. High-Stakes Legal Drama:

The legal cases in the first one, "Suits," were designed to be more than just plot devices. Actually, they were opportunities to explore ethical confusions and power dynamics and also the human cost of legal battles. "Suits LA" will surely continue this tradition but with more complex, new, and unique cases that can be relatable to today's system and with thought-provoking situations.

5. Beyond the Courtroom:

The series 'Suits' was never about the law; it's always the people behind who are battling. Suits LA also takes it deeper into the personal lives of the characters, showing the motivations, struggles, and relationships they hold outside the courtroom.

6. The Legacy of "Suits":

The original "Suits" successfully built a loyal fanbase over nine seasons, and "Suits LA" can surely benefit from that. If viewers are already familiar with the world and the tone of Suits, this can help in creating a built-in audience eager to see what the new series has unique to offer. This connection to the original series provides a solid foundation for "Suits LA" to build upon.

7. Potential for Cameos and Crossovers:

While "Suits LA" is a fresh start with new challenges and legal battles, the possibility of cameos or crossovers from the original "Suits" is expected. The cast adds an extra layer of excitement for fans even though it is just an expectation. Seeing familiar faces that have been a part of the same franchise interact with the new characters would be a treat and further make the connection between the two shows more solid.

