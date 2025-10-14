A recent episode of KBC 17 featuring a 10-year-old contestant has gone viral, sparking an online debate on parenting, overconfidence, and how Amitabh Bachchan handled the situation with remarkable grace.

A recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has sparked a wave of conversation online, not about trivia, but about parenting and humility. A viral clip featuring 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt, a fifth standard student from Gujarat, has drawn widespread criticism from viewers for his overconfident behaviour on the quiz show, which is hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

“Don’t Tell Me the Rules” — Netizens React Sharply

In the now-viral clip, Ishit interrupts the host saying, “Don’t tell me the rules, I know them,” and repeatedly rushes to answer questions before the options were even read out. While this confidence might have seemed charming at first, it quickly turned into what many viewers felt was arrogance. His streak came to an abrupt end when he failed to answer the fifth question — ironically, one related to the Ramayana, costing him his chance to win Rs 25,000.

Online users didn’t hold back, with many criticizing the parents for not guiding their child better. “If you can’t teach your kid humility and manners, you’re not parenting, you’re raising a public nuisance,” one user posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Amitabh Bachchan’s Composure Wins Hearts

Despite the child’s brash interruptions and impatience, Amitabh Bachchan remained calm and gracious throughout the segment. After the wrong answer, he offered a gentle reality check by saying, “You are the only one who is not smart.” While subtle, the remark didn’t go unnoticed and was widely appreciated for its dignity and restraint.

Viewers applauded Bachchan’s professionalism, calling it a lesson in how to handle difficult situations with grace — a testament to why he remains one of India's most respected figures on and off screen.