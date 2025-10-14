Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Calls Out Amaal Mallik for Betrayal After Eviction
Bigg Boss 19’s Zeishan Quadri has been evicted after seven weeks. Post-eviction, he opens up about feeling betrayed by Amaal Mallik and shares his thoughts on his tumultuous time inside the house.
Zeishan Quadri Evicted After Seven Weeks
Actor and filmmaker Zeishan Quadri has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after spending seven intense weeks in the house. The elimination, announced by Salman Khan in Sunday’s episode, placed him in the bottom two alongside Ashnoor Kaur, with Zeishan ultimately getting the boot.
Post-Eviction Realisation: Friendship with Amaal Mallik Wasn’t Real
In an interview, Zeishan revealed that, after watching clips from the show outside the house, his view of fellow contestant Amaal Mallik has changed drastically. He shared that he had always considered Amaal like a younger brother and stood by him, but hefelt that this trust was not returned. Zeishan believes Amaal’s behind-the-back plotting and shifting alliances were a clear act of betrayal.
“I Didn’t Lose Anything — He Did”
Rather than sounding bitter, Zeishan seems disappointed more than anything. He feels that Amaal missed out on a genuine bond. The betrayal, according to Zeishan, wasn’t just about strategy, it was personal. Watching Amaal distance himself and plan separate alliances behind his back hit him hard.
Kunickaa Sadanand: A Contentious Equation
Zeishan also touched upon his rocky relationship with Kunickaa Sadanand, another contestant he frequently clashed with inside the house. He accused her of dishonesty and claimed that he often caught her being inconsistent. Their heated exchanges were a recurring feature throughout the season.