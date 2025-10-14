Image Credit : instagram

Bigg Boss 19’s Zeishan Quadri has been evicted after seven weeks. Post-eviction, he opens up about feeling betrayed by Amaal Mallik and shares his thoughts on his tumultuous time inside the house.

Actor and filmmaker Zeishan Quadri has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after spending seven intense weeks in the house. The elimination, announced by Salman Khan in Sunday’s episode, placed him in the bottom two alongside Ashnoor Kaur, with Zeishan ultimately getting the boot.