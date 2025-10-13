A young contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 recently faced harsh online trolling, sparking widespread concern. Singer Chinmayi Sripada has now spoken out, condemning the cyberbullying and urging netizens to be kinder.

Famous singer Chinmayi Sripada has always been outspoken about many common issues. Earlier, She has been in various controversies also due to the same outspoken nature. But fans have always stood by her supporting her freedom of expression. Now a new incident has caught Chinmayi's attention.

Chinmayi Sripada became a subject of recent gossip when she showed her support for the extreme condemnation from the netizens directed at a young contestant from Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (KBC 17). The incident saw these netizens spreading negativity about the child over some trivial things in the course of the game; therefore, Chinmayi's loud condemnation of such ridiculousness was definitely called for. The singer, who often speaks freely on social issues, did not spare the internet trolls from her wrath.

KBC 17 Child Contestant Trolled:

The ire of social media suddenly started pouring on KBC-17 as the critics made strong comments on the child contestant's answers and temperament during the show. What was supposed to be a moment of pride and joy for the little participant soon turned into trolling of the worst kind on Facebook and Twitter. Even as the live telecast was going on, netizens expressed unwarranted criticism on social media, raising an even larger debate about the impact of this kind of trolling on kids placed on the public platform.

During the episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, before Amitabh Bachchan starts asking him questions, the kid, Ishit tells the megastar, “Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna.” Later, when Bachchan starts asking questions, even before the options are given, Ishit says to lock the answer that too in a very overconfident way.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada Speaks Out Against Online Bullying

Chinmayi Sripada soon was upon the matter on her social media handle, putting the trolls squarely in the picture, calling them "a horrible bunch of bullies." She stressed that these kids should have been allowed to enjoy the experience without being subjected to such harassment. Ironically, she dealt a strong message regarding the responsibility of netizens to create a positive and encouraging climate when involvement by minor clients would, of course, be at stake. Fans and followers appreciated her for opposing and bringing this huge problem of cyberbullying into focus.

Concern Against Cyberbullying of Minor Victims

The reverse of such online bullying has become a global cause of concern. This situation clearly shows the long-standing impact psychologically, such as anxiety, low self-esteem, and even fear to take part in public activities. In today's world, the social media platform has laid a serious threat to the basic rights of children and young persons in upholding their right to be free from any undue criticism and harassments. This intervention from Chinmayi kind of stresses the need for creating an arena of common sense, kindness, and order.

Public Support and Reactions

A chorus of agreement came from fans and fellow celebrities alike, in reply to Chinmayi's post. Social media has been inundated with messages supporting the KBC 17 kid in urging netizens to refrain from making trolling and negative comments. This wave of support showed how powerful public figures can be in conversations about responsible online behavior and protecting members of society from online harm.