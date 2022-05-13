Hrithik Roshan to be in Yash-starrer KGF’s next intallment? Here’s what we know

The third chapter of the KGF franchise will see another Bollywood actor joining the team. If reports are to be believed, the makers are considering Hrithik Roshan's name for the Yash's film, helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Image: Official poster, Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2' starring Yash Gowda, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon did a fantastic performance at the box office, as it continued to run successfully for the fourth straight week since its release. Ajay Devgan's film 'Runway 34' and Tiger Shroff's film 'Heropanti 2' have not earned as much as this film has earned in just the fourth week. The success of the film 'KGF Chapter 2' has got the makers excited so much that talks regarding the film’s third instalment are already on, reportedly.

Image: Still from the movie

While the fans of Rocking star Yash are overjoyed with the news of the KGF franchise’s third chapter, there is another news that has got all the Bollywood fans excited even more. The buzz is that the makers of Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 are considering a big name from the Hindi film industry for the third party. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange 2 casts spell over Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

Image: Official film poster

Gossip mills are abuzz that makers of Yash’s KGF have reportedly decided upon the name of Hrithik Roshan. The filming for the third chapter will reportedly begin after the release of Prabhas ‘Saalar’, and is expected to release by 2024.

Image: Still from the trailer

KGF Chapter 2, which was released on April 14 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi in addition to Kannada, has become the first Indian film to mint money at the global box office this year. The film has made several records since its opening day. ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

Image: Still from the trailer