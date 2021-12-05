  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal marriage update: Are guests feeling insulted and may skip grand wedding? Read this

    From signing NDAs to maintaining privacy to following guidelines, etc. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's guests feel insulted and offended and may skip the wedding.
     

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal marriage update: Are guests feeling insulted and may skip grand wedding? Read this RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 1:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is all over the internet. The grand wedding ceremony is gaining hype on social media as the couple are expected to tie the knot at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. Katrina and Vicky's families are expected to fly to the wedding venue at Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 5 and 6. 

    The last few weeks, we have been reading about many wedding conditions and mandates that have been given to the 120 guests who are attending the wedding. Amid all these dos and don'ts, reports are there that the couple (Katrina and Vicky)  making their guests sign NDAs to maintain privacy.

    The NDA bars the guest from taking photos, reels, videos, or posting wedding updates on social media platforms. And now we learned that the guests are annoyed with the whole situation. A guest (name not mentioned) said, "If you cannot trust your guests enough, and what them to abide by this and that, why even invite them?."

    "

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 05 PMO officials to attend the function

    The same guest said, "I don't know if it is their team that is hyperventilating about it all of it is the couple (Katrina and Vicky) themselves who are getting a little too hush-hsuh with their wedding. Each new day brings a brand new situation that makes you fit to attend the wedding. It is a wedding for God's sake, not a State secret that needs so much guarding."

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 04 times their love was confirmed by others

    Meanwhile,  District Collector Rajendra Kishan had said that all guests attending the wedding must carry a full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report. The DC has also given instructions regarding the compliance of Covid guidelines in the marriage ceremony and instructed the hotel management about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.


     

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress RCB

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress

    Pregnant Kylie Jenner Travis Scott W magazine cover LEAKED RCB

    (Video) Pregnant Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's W magazine cover LEAKED; check out netizens’ reactions

    Kannada actor S Shivaram passes away at 83; Rajesh Dhruva, Chandu Gowda, and other stars mourn his death drb

    Kannada actor S Shivaram passes away at 83; Rajesh Dhruva, Chandu Gowda, and other stars mourn his death

    Kartik Aaryan FINALLY reacts to being dropped from Karan Johar's Dostana 2; THIS is what he said drb

    Kartik Aaryan FINALLY reacts to being dropped from Karan Johar's Dostana 2; THIS is what he said

    Mallika Dua father vetran journalist Vinod Dua no more cremation to be held on Sunday drb

    Veteran journalist Vinod Dua no more; daughter Mallika Dua confirms funeral to be held on Sunday

    Recent Stories

    US makes COVID test mandatory for all passengers amid Omicron threat gcw

    US makes COVID test mandatory for all passengers amid Omicron threat

    Coronavirus India logs 8,895 new COVID cases, 2,796 deaths as Bihar reconciles data-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 8,895 new COVID cases, 2,796 deaths as Bihar reconciles data

    India reports 5th Omicron case with Tanzania-returnee testing positive in Delhi-dnm

    India reports 5th Omicron case with Tanzania-returnee testing positive in Delhi

    THEN and NOW; Khushbu Sundar is 20kgs lighter; check out her unbelievable weight loss transformation RCB

    THEN and NOW; Khushbu Sundar is 20kgs lighter; check out her unbelievable weight loss transformation

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Katrina Kaif, Deepika; actress is the 10th most searched female actress of 2021 RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Katrina Kaif, Deepika; actress is the 10th most searched female celebs of 2021

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon