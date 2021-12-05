Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal marriage update: Are guests feeling insulted and may skip grand wedding? Read this

From signing NDAs to maintaining privacy to following guidelines, etc. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's guests feel insulted and offended and may skip the wedding.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is all over the internet. The grand wedding ceremony is gaining hype on social media as the couple are expected to tie the knot at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. Katrina and Vicky's families are expected to fly to the wedding venue at Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 5 and 6.

The last few weeks, we have been reading about many wedding conditions and mandates that have been given to the 120 guests who are attending the wedding. Amid all these dos and don'ts, reports are there that the couple (Katrina and Vicky) making their guests sign NDAs to maintain privacy.

The NDA bars the guest from taking photos, reels, videos, or posting wedding updates on social media platforms. And now we learned that the guests are annoyed with the whole situation. A guest (name not mentioned) said, "If you cannot trust your guests enough, and what them to abide by this and that, why even invite them?."

The same guest said, "I don't know if it is their team that is hyperventilating about it all of it is the couple (Katrina and Vicky) themselves who are getting a little too hush-hsuh with their wedding. Each new day brings a brand new situation that makes you fit to attend the wedding. It is a wedding for God's sake, not a State secret that needs so much guarding."

Meanwhile, District Collector Rajendra Kishan had said that all guests attending the wedding must carry a full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report. The DC has also given instructions regarding the compliance of Covid guidelines in the marriage ceremony and instructed the hotel management about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.



