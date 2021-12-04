Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 04 times their love was confirmed by others

With barely a few days to go for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding, here are four instances when Vicky and Katrina’s romance was confirmed by others.

Image courtesy: Google

Bollywood’s rumoured power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to tie the knot by early next week. There are reports that the two would have a four-day wedding celebration, starting from December 07 to December 10. Their wedding is slated to take place at the 14th-century Fort in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. While we cannot keep calm to see Vicky Kaushal in his Dulha avatar and Katrina Kaushal dolled up as the bride, let’s recall the four incidences when their ‘romantic relationship’ was confirmed by others.

Harshvardhan Kapoor was the first person who had spilt the beans about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship. Anil Kapoor’s son had confirmed their love during an interview. When Harshvardhan Kapoor was asked about a Bollywood rumour that he believes is true, he said that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are together. Soon after the words spilt from his mouth, Harshvardhan Kapoor said that he wonders if he will get into trouble for saying it or not. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Is Deepika Padukone on the wedding invitee list?

The second time when we got a Bollywood stamp on the rumoured relationship of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif was because of actor Ayushmann Khurana. This time too, the confirmation came in through an interview. Ayushmann was giving an interview to RJ Siddhart Kanan when he was asked what kind of a date he would like to take a few actresses on. When the RJ asked him about the kind of date Ayushamann would go out on with Katrina Kaif, he said that he cannot dance like her, but since Vicky Kaushal is a Punjabi, he said that there certainly is a Punjabi connection between them.

While Harshvardhan Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had only confirmed the rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relation, the wedding rumour was confirmed by an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer. If you are wondering, who are we talking about, then it is none other than collector Rajendra Kishan. The district collector of Sawai Madhopur, venue for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, had conducted a meeting on Friday, December 03 of top officials including Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh, and ADM Suraj Singh Negi along with the hotel staff, reportedly. The collector said that the meeting was held to ensure that there is smooth coordination between Gram Panchayat, police and administration so that there are no hiccups during the wedding functions which will be held from December 07 to December 10.

