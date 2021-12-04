Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 05 PMO officials to attend the function

Over the last few days, there have been rumours that Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot. There have also been reports that the two got had their Roka ceremony, early last month. Preparations for their wedding festivities are said to be underway. But the two have not yet commented on their wedding. Meanwhile, a list of guests attending their wedding is said to have surfaced.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will be attended by a host of celebrities that includes filmmaker Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Natasha Dalal and others. But not just the stars from the film industry, top officials of the country are also expected to be at the wedding. At least five officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) are reported to be present at the wedding ceremony of the actors. For the safety of all the five officers, the PMO has also requested a road map from Sawai Madhopur’s district collector.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding will reportedly have at least 100 bouncers for safety. For this, 100 bouncers from Jaipur to Six Senses Fort and Resort. There are also reports that Dharamshalas have been booked in the Chauth ka Barwada town for the security personnel and members of the event management teams.

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have their royal wedding in Rajasthan. All their wedding ceremonies will be held from December 07 to December 10, while their wedding would be held on December 09. The rumoured couple was reported to have a court marriage on Friday. However, no official confirmation has come on their registered marriage, yet. Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are said to be having two weddings, of which one will be a traditional Hindu wedding.