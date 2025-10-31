Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy: Amid pregnancy rumors, private photos of Katrina Kaif taken from her balcony have surfaced. Fans have called it a breach of privacy and demanded police action against the photographer

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently in the news due to her pregnancy rumors. Now, a media portal has posted some photos of Katrina, in which she is seen with her baby bump. However, fans were quite shocked to see these pictures. People started demanding police action in the post's comment section.

Users Furious After Seeing Katrina Kaif's Photos

These pictures of Katrina Kaif were taken when she stepped out onto the balcony of her Mumbai apartment. These private photos shocked netizens. They commented, demanding police action. One of Katrina's fans wrote, 'Turn on manners before the camera.' Another wrote, 'Where is the privacy??? This is her home, why take her pictures from her balcony?' A third commented, 'Breach of privacy is the word. We should not disturb them.' Along with this, a user demanded police action against the media house and paparazzi and wrote, 'This is a crime! The police should take action against the person who was taking the pictures and violating someone's privacy.' While some others asked the publication to remove the pictures, one user requested the media house to apologize. For your information, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had announced their pregnancy in September this year. However, they have not revealed their delivery date.

Alia Bhatt Also Slammed Paparazzi

In 2022, during her pregnancy with her daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt had also accused a media portal of invading her privacy, as they had taken her pictures from the balcony of her Mumbai home without her consent. Angered by this, Alia had reprimanded the paparazzi. Alia had also demanded action by tagging the concerned publication along with the Mumbai Police.