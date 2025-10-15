Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his delight about becoming a parent, stating that he intends to remain at his wife Katrina Kaif's side during this momentous journey.

As VicKat followers impatiently anticipate the Jr. Kaushal/Jr. Kaif, the soon-to-be father, has provided a crucial update on his wife's due date, sparking excitement among fans and well-wishers. Vicky and Katrina are reportedly prepared to receive their bundle of joy shortly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bollywood is bursting with joy as speculations have surfaced that actress Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The pair made headlines last month when they announced their pregnancy on Instagram.

In a joint image, Vicky is seen caressing pregnant Katrina's lovely baby belly. They captioned it, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Karan Johar, among others, sent their love and blessings on the soon-to-be parents' post.

Katrina Kaif's pregnancy update:

When is the Tiger 3 actress due to deliver? Earlier, it was claimed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child this month, between October 15 and 30. While fans can't wait to see their little one, Vicky revealed that their kid is "almost there".

Vicky recently attended the second Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai, where he spoke candidly with Nikhil Taneja on stage. During the conversation, he shared his excitement about embarking on a new chapter in his life: parenthood. The footage has appeared on Reddit.

"Just being a dad. Really looking forward to it. I think it's a huge blessing, and exciting times. Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon, (sic)" he shared.

When asked what he's most looking forward to about being a father, Vicky chuckled and responded, "Just being a dad."

“I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed,” Vicky shared while giving a hint that Katrina might deliver soon.

Going on, Vicky said, “Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun (I don’t think I will step out of the house).”

The pair married in a grandiose and personal ceremony on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.