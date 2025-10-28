- Home
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Bollywood’s beloved power couple, live a life of luxury and love in their sea-facing Mumbai home. With stellar careers and a lavish lifestyle, they epitomize success and elegance.
Vicky Kausha, Katrina Kaif Lavish Lifestyle
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Bollywood’s most admired power couples, known for their stellar acting careers and enviable lifestyle. Since tying the knot in December 2021, the duo has not only continued to charm fans on-screen but has also built a life that reflects elegance, success, and comfort.
A Power Couple with Massive Net Worth
Both Vicky and Katrina enjoy immense success in their respective careers. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 41 crore, while Katrina Kaif’s stands between Rs 224 crore and Rs 263 crore. Her wealth comes from blockbuster films, brand endorsements, her beauty brand Kay Beauty, and strategic real estate investments. Together, their combined financial strength places them among Bollywood’s wealthiest celebrity couples.
Lavish 4-BHK Sea-Facing Apartment in Juhu
The couple resides in a stunning 4-BHK, 7,000 sq. ft. sea-facing apartment on the 8th floor of the prestigious Rajmahal building in Juhu. Known for housing several A-list celebrities, this location offers exclusivity and breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. The apartment features six bathrooms, two balconies, and two servant rooms, perfectly blending functionality and luxury.
Minimalist Décor with a Warm Touch
Their home’s interiors exude understated elegance. With exposed brick walls, Edison bulb lighting, and plenty of indoor plants, the design reflects a cozy, organic vibe. The expansive sea-facing balcony, adorned with bamboo chairs and greenery—offers a serene escape from the city’s hustle.
Living the Glamorous Life
Beyond their home, Vicky and Katrina are known for their luxurious yet grounded lifestyle. From attending high-profile Bollywood events to taking exotic vacations, the couple perfectly balances fame with privacy. Their love for fitness, fashion, and travel reflects in everything they do, making them one of Bollywood’s most aspirational couples.
Among Mumbai’s Elite Neighbours
Their Rajmahal residence also boasts celebrity neighbours like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, adding to the exclusivity of their living space. Surrounded by Mumbai’s elite, Vicky and Katrina’s home stands as a symbol of their hard-earned success and refined taste.