Entertainment

THROWBACK MONDAY

When Aishwarya Rai recreated her Rs 45 lakh mangalsutra

Image credits: X

On April 20, 2007, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan married in a lavish traditional Tulu ceremony.

Image credits: Social Media

Abhishek presented Aishwarya with a unique mangalsutra that had a long double-layered neckpiece with a diamond pendant. The mangalsutra was priced at a whopping Rs 45 lakh.

Image credits: X

Interestingly, a few years after her wedding, Aishwarya was observed wearing the identical mangalsutra to a public occasion.

Image credits: X

However, her wedding mangalsutra looked different from its original, as Aishwarya had updated it to fit her tastes, particularly after the birth of her daughter, Aaradhya.

Image credits: our own

Aishwarya didn't want to wear anything bulky that might interfere with her ability to be a carefree mother. 

Image credits: our own

She customized it by decreasing the long length and replacing the double string with a single one. Nonetheless, the necklace maintained its wonderful attractiveness.

Image credits: our own
