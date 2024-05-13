Suchitra Pillai claims she did not STEAL Preity Zinta's boyfriend

Entertainment
Suchitra Pillai, who played Saif Ali Khan’s girlfriend in 'Dil Chahta Hai' claimed that she never stole Preity Zinta's ex-boyfriend and her now husband Lars Kjeldsen.
Suchitra recently revealed that her husband, Lars Kjeldsen, used to date Preity Zinta and she clarified that they did not break up because of her.
Suchitra also recalled the time when she was called a boyfriend snatcher.
"Preity and I were never friends, we were acquaintances because we had a common friend. But, yes, Lars Kjeldsen did date Preity Zinta for some time."
"But that was the breakup he had before he met me and only this part is true. I didn’t come between them, they split up for a different reason."
She also shared that she was called a ‘boyfriend snatcher’ on the cover of several magazines. The headline read, ‘Suchitra Pillai is a boyfriend snatcher.’
Suchitra and Lars got married in 2005 and have a daughter named Annika Kjeldsen.
Preity Zinta is married to Gene Goodenough and welcomed her twins Gia and Jai via surrogacy in 2021.