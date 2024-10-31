Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' to not release in THIS gulf country

The much-awaited Diwali releases Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Amaran face a ban in Saudi Arabia, though they will be shown in the UAE. Known for its strict censorship policies, Saudi Arabia often restricts films with themes deemed sensitive, including nationalism and religious content

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' to not release in THIS gulf country
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 11:16 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Three upcoming Indian films—Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Amaran—are confirmed for Diwali release, though they will not premiere in Saudi Arabia. While these films will screen across the UAE, Saudi Arabia's regulatory restrictions mean they won’t reach audiences there. Known for stringent screening rules, Saudi Arabia often bars films with nationalistic themes, religious elements, or explicit material, affecting both Indian and international cinema. This restriction isn’t new; numerous Indian films have previously faced similar bans in the region due to these content sensitivities.

Saudi Arabian film authorities carefully review content, editing some movies to align with local cultural and religious standards while completely banning others. Films deemed to have religiously sensitive themes or those containing explicit scenes are often censored or withheld.

ALSO READ: Orry recreates Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball music video, but there is a twist [WATCH]

Thematically inspired by the Ramayana, Singham Again is the latest film in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. It follows the success of Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, with Ajay Devgn’s character embodying elements of both Lord Ram and the warrior king Shivaji Maharaj. Arjun Kapoor plays a role inspired by Raavan, while Kareena Kapoor Khan appears in a Sita-inspired role. Tiger Shroff’s character resembles Lakshman, and Ranveer Singh draws inspiration from Lord Hanuman. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar, further enriching the cast with Ramayana-inspired figures.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third entry in this horror-comedy franchise, stars Kartik Aaryan and sees Vidya Balan returning as Manjulika. Madhuri Dixit also joins the cast as a ghost, while Truptii Dimri takes on a role previously held by Kiara Advani. The anticipation surrounding both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is high, as advance bookings have already opened. Given their successful franchises, the two films are evenly poised to attract audiences with their star-studded lineups and promising entertainment value.

