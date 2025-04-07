Lifestyle
Everyone wants to keep their body cool and hydrated in summer. Shikanji is the best option for this. You can keep yourself healthy by drinking different types of Shikanji.
There is a high risk of heatstroke in summer. In such a situation, Shikanji instantly hydrates the body. You can drink 5 types of Shikanji in summer. Let's know about them...
Mint Shikanji is refreshing. To make it, grind mint leaves in a glass, add sugar, lemon juice and cold water to it, mix and serve.
Most people like to drink lemon shikanji in summer. To make it, add half a teaspoon of black salt and the juice of 1 lemon to 1 glass of water. You can drink with sugar or honey.
Masala Shikanji is best for strengthening immunity. To make it, mix half a teaspoon of roasted cumin, black salt, 1 lemon juice in cold water and enjoy drinking it.
You can also drink soda shikanji in summer. Add soda to a glass, add a spoonful of shikanji powder, mashed mint, coriander leaves and ginger. Add lemon slices for taste.
Sattu cools the stomach. Its shikanji is also beneficial for the body. To make Sattu Shikanji, mix 1 spoon of Sattu, sugar or honey in 1 glass of cold water.
