IPL 2025: Will MS Dhoni retire after this season? CSK icon BREAKS silence on retirement

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni broke silence on his retirement talks amid the criticism of his performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Dhoni is playing in his 18th IPL season after CSK franchise retained for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player, given that he retired from international cricket for more than four years. MS Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand before announcing his decision to retire from his international career in 2020. After retiring from international cricket, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has continued to ply his trade for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

However, in the ongoing IPL season, MS Dhoni’s performance has been heavily scrutinized as he was unable to make an impact in the lower-order of the batting line-up. Having been known for his finishing prowess and calm demeanor under pressure, ex-CSK skipper inability to close out games or accelerate the innings in the death overs led to growing concerns among the fans and experts.

During the clash against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk, there were talks about his retirement in the middle of the ongoing IPL 2025 as his parents made their rare appearance for the match at Chennai Super Kings’ home ground. However, there has been no hint or speculation about Dhoni’s retirement before the season ends.

MS Dhoni shut down retirement talks

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, MS Dhoni revealed that he will take call on his retirement after the ongoing IPL 2025. He added that it is his body to decide whether he will be able to play for one more IPL season or not.

“I am still playing the IPL and it is one year at a time for me. I am 43 now and by the end of this IPL season, I will be 44," CSK stalwart said.

“So, I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it's not me to decide as it is my body that decides whether I can play or not," he added.

In IPL 2024, Dhoni played the entire season with knee injury and aggregated 161 runs at an average of 53.67 in 14 matches. Since IPL 2023, Dhoni has been playing down the order of the batting line-up as he can no longer play long innings due to knee issues, as revealed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming.

In IPL 2025, Dhoni has scored 76 runs at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 138.18 in four matches.

MS Dhoni on his achievements

MS Dhoni is happy with what he has achieved on the field, stating that achievements are final, unchangeable, and he has come to peace with that reality.

“It is not about whether I am happy or unhappy. Whatever has happened has happened. It cannot be changed. It's about accepting all of it.” Dhoni said.

“You know, whatever happens I will not be able to add one more run to my international runs, and no one will be able to reduce them," he added.

MS Dhoni is the joint-most successful captain in the history of IPL, winning five titles. In terms of wins, Dhoni is the most successful IPL skipper, having won 133 matches in 226 outings. Apart from captaining Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni also led Rising Pune Super Giants for a one season in 2016. Dhoni renounced CSK captaincy duties and passed on the leadership baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024.

