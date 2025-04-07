user
user icon

Anupam Kher drops first look of his directorial debut 'Tanvi The Great'; fans are thrilled [WATCH]

Anupam Kher reveals the first look of his directorial debut, Tanvi The Great, featuring a heartwarming story, music by M.M. Keeravani, and starring Iain Glen.

Anupam Kher drops first look of his directorial debut 'Tanvi The Great'; fans are thrilled [WATCH] NTI
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 7, 2025, 2:39 PM IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has revealed the first look of his much-anticipated directorial project, 'Tanvi The Great', leaving fans intrigued and eager for more.

The teaser, released under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios, hints at a heartwarming and inspiring story centered around a mysterious young girl, Tanvi.

The video introduces audiences to Tanvi, a character whose aura exudes innocence, dreams, hope, and kindness.

Sharing the first look on social media, Kher wrote, "I made the decision to create #TanviTheGreat almost four years ago! And then it took four years to write and bring it to life! Now the time has come to share this 'piece of my heart' with all of you! But slowly... and with a lot of love! Is she extraordinary? Is she unique? Does she have a superpower? We don't know. What we do know is...Tanvi is different, but no less!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The film, directed by Kher himself, features music by Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani and is produced in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

In a conversation with ANI, Kher opened up about the challenges of bringing 'Tanvi The Great' to life.

"Main koi studio ke paas nahin gaya paise lene, maine koi financer nahin dhunda. Jo bhi logon ne film finance ki hai shuruat mein... dheere dheere aapko yeh kahaniyan pata lagenge," he shared. (I did not go to any studio to ask for funds, I did not look for any financier. Whoever has financed the film in the beginning... gradually, you will get to know these stories.)

Kher admitted the journey was far from easy. "It would have been easier for me to go to someone and say that I want to make this film... I didn't want to do that. I wanted to make the film based on my own conviction. When you walk on the path of your own conviction, it is a lonely one, and when you are alone, there is also some fear. But in the end, you realize that the product I have created is mine," he added.

'Tanvi The Great' also stars 'Game of Thrones' actor Iain Glen and will feature sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire. 

ALSO READ: Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer AGAIN; shares message on 'World Health Day'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer AGAIN; shares message on 'World Health Day' ATG

Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer AGAIN; shares message on 'World Health Day'

Kareena Kapoor keeps it casual and chic for laidback Sunday lunch with friends; check pics NTI

Kareena Kapoor keeps it casual and chic for laidback Sunday lunch with friends; check pics

They played my song....',Shah Rukh Khan thought he'd become a star after Divya Bharti's death ATG

'They played my song....',Shah Rukh Khan thought he'd become a star after Divya Bharti's death

BREAKING: Kunal Kamra goes to Bombay HC seeking quashing of FIR over Shinde 'Gaddar' comment shk

Kunal Kamra goes to Bombay HC seeking to quash FIR over 'traitor' jibe at Eknath Shinde

WWE: Top 5 Paul Heyman Moments That Shaped Wrestling History

WWE: Top 5 Paul Heyman Moments That Shaped Wrestling History

Recent Stories

Chic College Hairstyles Inspired by Wamiqa Gabbi iwh

Wamiqa Gabbi's 7 Chic Hairstyles for College Girls

BREAKING: Asaram Bapu gets extended bail from Rajasthan High Court in rape case ddr

BREAKING: Asaram Bapu gets extended bail from Rajasthan High Court in rape case

UEFA Champions league quarter-finals set to begin as top eight teams in Europe clash dmn

UEFA Champions league quarter-finals set to begin as top eight teams in Europe clash

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad HRD

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad

How Apple 'flew' 5 flights full of iPhones in 72 hours to outpace US tariffs? gcw

How Apple 'flew' 5 flights full of iPhones in 72 hours to outpace US tariffs?

Recent Videos

Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Chain Snatched in Seconds! Punjab Robbery Caught on CCTV

Chain Snatched in Seconds! Punjab Robbery Caught on CCTV

Video Icon
'We Gave Good Governance': Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara Targets Opposition

'We Gave Good Governance': Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara Targets Opposition

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Marketing Firm Employees Forced to Crawl Like Dogs in VIRAL Video. What's the Truth?

Kerala Pulse | Marketing Firm Employees Forced to Crawl Like Dogs in VIRAL Video. What's the Truth?

Video Icon
'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine to Fix Something': Trump on Tariff amid Market Turmoil

'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine to Fix Something': Trump on Tariff amid Market Turmoil

Video Icon