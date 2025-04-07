Harry Brook appointed as England’s white ball captain, recalls dream of leading team since childhood

Read Full Article

Harry Brook has been appointed England’s new white-ball captain, taking over from Jos Buttler following the team's underwhelming performance at the ICC Champions Trophy last month.

The 26-year-old, who has been a vital part of England’s limited-overs setup since his debut in January 2022, steps into the leadership role after serving as vice-captain in both ODIs and T20Is over the past year. He had also captained the side during an ODI series against Australia in September when Buttler was unavailable.

Brook on being named England captain

“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me,” Brook said in a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Brook’s appointment comes at a significant time in his career. Despite being picked by Delhi Capitals in last year’s IPL auction, the Yorkshire batter opted out of the 2025 edition of the tournament to focus on his international commitments. His withdrawal, however, triggered a two-year suspension from participating in the IPL.

A product of England's Young Lions setup, Brook previously led the national side at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. Since breaking into the senior team, he has featured in 26 ODIs, amassing 816 runs at an average of 34.00, with a highest score of 110. In T20Is, he has played 44 matches, with a top score of 81, and was part of the squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022.

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, acknowledged that Brook’s elevation to the captaincy was always part of their long-term vision.

“He’s been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected,” said Key.

England are set to begin their 2025 white-ball campaign at the end of May with a home series against the West Indies, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is.

