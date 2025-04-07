user
user icon

Sonu Sood emphasizes seat belt use after wife Sonali's accident, urging road safety awareness

Sonu Sood recalls his wife Sonali's road accident and emphasizes the importance of wearing seat belts for safety especially for backseat passengers.
 

Sonu Sood emphasizes seat belt use after wife Sonali's accident, urging road safety awareness NTI
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 7, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recalled the recent road accident of his wife Sonali to relay an important message which highlights the importance of seat belts for the passengers sitting at the back of the car.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Fateh' actor credited the seat belt in the cars for the safety of his wife, nephew and sister in a recent horrific accident in Nagpur.

He said, "There is a very important message. Last week, there was a very big accident in Nagpur, in which my wife, her nephew and her sister were inside the car. The whole world has seen the condition of the car. You know that if anyone saved them, it was the seat belt."

Sood pointed out the common practice of not wearing a seat belt while sitting at the back of the car. He recalled the day of the accident and said that the car crash occurred minutes after his wife, Sonali, asked his sister-in-law Sunita to wear the seat belt, which eventually saved them.

"Especially those who sit in the back, they don't wear seat belts. That day, when Sumita was also sitting in the car, my wife, who was there asked to wear the seat belt immediately. She wore the seat belt and the accident happened after a minute. And all three were safe because they wore the seat belt." said Sonu Sood.
He continued, "Ninety nine out of 100 people who sit in the back, never wear seat belts."

The 'Fateh' actor urged the public to wear seat belts even while sitting at the back of the car.

"They feel that wearing the seat belt is only the responsibility of the person in front. I request all of you not to sit in the car without the seat belt. Many drivers just put a seat belt in front for effect. Seat belts never clip. And they feel that they have to save them from the police, so it is important to show the seat belt in front. Believe me, if you and your family have something attached, that seat belt, please wear it."

He continued, "Whoever is sitting in the back, if you don't have a seat belt, you don't have a family. All the best, safe travels."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)


Bollywood star Sonu Sood's wife Sonali met with a major road accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway last month. 

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher drops first look of his directorial debut 'Tanvi The Great'; fans are thrilled [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Adolescence: Crime Miniseries climbs to no.4 on Netflix's popular series list NTI

Adolescence: Crime Miniseries climbs to no.4 on Netflix's popular series list

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations NTI

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations

Atlee accused of copying film poster from 'Dune'? Check here ATG

Atlee accused of copying film poster from 'Dune'? Check here

Kannappa: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to promote film NTI

Kannappa: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to promote film

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal's Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch) NTI

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Chahal’s Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch)

Recent Stories

Adolescence: Crime Miniseries climbs to no.4 on Netflix's popular series list NTI

Adolescence: Crime Miniseries climbs to no.4 on Netflix's popular series list

Oppo K12x crosses 2 million sales; Oppo K13 launch teased gcw

Oppo K12x crosses 2 million sales; Oppo K13 launch teased

Over 1900 Indian pilgrims receive visas to visit religious places in Pakistan

Pakistan grants 1,900 visas to Indian pilgrims for Khalsa Sajna Diwas

What cost Real Madrid the UCL clash against Arsenal? The miscalculated gamble revealed snt

What cost Real Madrid the UCL clash against Arsenal? The miscalculated gamble revealed

Kerala madrasa teacher sentenced to 187 years for sexual assault of minor during Covid shk

Kerala madrasa teacher sentenced to 187 years for sexual assault of minor during Covid

Recent Videos

Delhi Parents Protest Outside DPS Dwarka Over Steep Private School Fee Hike | Asianet Newsable

Delhi Parents Protest Outside DPS Dwarka Over Steep Private School Fee Hike | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farooq Abdullah Breaks Silence Amid J&K Assembly Ruckus: 'Dushmano Ki Aawaz...' | Asianet Newsable

Farooq Abdullah Breaks Silence Amid J&K Assembly Ruckus: 'Dushmano Ki Aawaz...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Video Icon
Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Video Icon