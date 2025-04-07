Looking for instant relief from period pain? Try THESE 5 teas now

Lifestyle
Ginger tea is made from the pungent, spicy ginger root. Because it has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties, it may help with both pain and bloating.
Known for its calming properties, it may help relieve cramps due to its anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory effects, potentially relaxing the uterus and reducing muscle spasms.
Peppermint is rich in menthol, a strong-smelling compound that offers several potential health benefits along with its cooling sensation.
Cinnamon may help reduce inflammation, which may reduce the uncomfortable bloating that often accompanies your menstrual cycle.
Green tea is full of antioxidant compounds and has some anti-inflammatory effects that may help reduce bloating. It also helps you feel more calm and relaxed.
Sultry Kurti Back Designs for Summer: Look Stunningly Beautiful
Make Sattu Paratha for Kids' Lunch, Skip Potato-Cauliflower Paratha
Curvy Figure? Choose 6 Blouse Designs from Mahhi Vij
Salt to baking soda: 6 EASY kitchen hacks to clean burnt utensils