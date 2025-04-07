Lifestyle

Looking for instant relief from period pain? Try THESE 5 teas now

Image credits: Getty

1. Ginger tea

Ginger tea is made from the pungent, spicy ginger root. Because it has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties, it may help with both pain and bloating.

2. Chamomile tea

Known for its calming properties, it may help relieve cramps due to its anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory effects, potentially relaxing the uterus and reducing muscle spasms. 

3. Peppermint tea

Peppermint is rich in menthol, a strong-smelling compound that offers several potential health benefits along with its cooling sensation.

4. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon may help reduce inflammation, which may reduce the uncomfortable bloating that often accompanies your menstrual cycle.

5. Green tea

Green tea is full of antioxidant compounds and has some anti-inflammatory effects that may help reduce bloating. It also helps you feel more calm and relaxed.

